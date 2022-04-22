Laura Turner, of Lewiston, passed away in Clarkston surrounded by her loving family Thursday, April 14, 2022, at the age of 88 from complications related to a stroke.
Laura was born Nov. 18, 1933, to David and Tillie Stoness in St. Maries. She was one of five children and spent her childhood growing up with her three sisters, Lois, Linda and Carol.
Laura married James Turner July 17, 1954. They had two children, Jimelle and Mark, and spent their early years in Lewiston in the famous “house on 8th street.” Throughout the years they had many homes which they often opened to friends and family. It was not unusual to have a houseful at the Turners.
Laura was very successful and driven. She worked at the Lewiston Tribune for many years as national advertising manager, which instilled in her a lifelong love of the news and the newspaper. In the late 1970s, she became a real estate agent and was known in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley for being one of the best. In 1986, she was awarded “Realtor of the Year” for the L-C Valley area. Her love of real estate also persisted throughout her lifetime.
She was very active in the community and was in the Sweet Adelines and Eagles Ladies Auxiliary. Laura and Jim also spent lots of time at their cabin at Soldiers Meadow with their children and, eventually, their grandchildren. Many stories are still told of their adventures snowmobiling with friends and playing cards and games late into the evening.
In their later years, Jim and Laura traveled extensively and spent most winters in Yuma, Ariz., where Laura could be found walking with the girls every morning while Jim was playing horseshoes. They spent afternoons playing cards and entertaining their friends with jokes and stories. There was plenty of time in the day to read books, connect with friends, and sip a cocktail by the pool.
In her later years, after Jim died, Laura’s biggest joy became her family. She loved watching “the girls,” Olivia and Addisyn, after school. She would be seen at various sporting events, concerts and dance recitals that involved the grands and then the greats. Her purpose at that time became being the matriarch of her family. She was always gathering everyone together, and there was never enough time to spend with each and every one. Laura was on the board of the Clarkston Senior Center, a member of the Garden Club, and she also volunteered at Tri-State Hospital. She played hand and foot twice weekly with special friends and met her coffee group every week to catch up on the latest.
Laura was predeceased by her husband, Jim, in 2012, as well as her parents and all of her siblings. Laura is survived by her family, who miss her but take comfort in knowing she is finally home with the love of her life, Jim. She is survived by her children, Jimelle (Carl) and Mark (Erika); her grandchildren, Jerud (Annakate), Josh, Brianna (JD), Nate, and Matt (Michaela); 13 great-grandchildren, Ryder, Payton, Gunnar, Avery, Nora, Kendal, Gavin, Olivia, Addisyn, Bennett, Paisley, Emmett, Mason; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
A celebration of life with family will be held at a later date. Thank you to everyone for the support in her final days.