Larry W. Fredrickson

Larry W. Fredrickson was born Oct. 13, 1944. He grew up on the family farm outside of Troy with four sisters and two brothers. He was the baby, born Friday the 13th and always joking that he was the last child because his family was superstitious. One of his fondest memories was at the age of 13, driving in a Chevy pickup to Contact, Nev., with his uncles. Here he caught a wild mustang colt and brought it back to Idaho in the back of the Chevy pickup at 45 mph, stopping every four hours to feed it. He named the horse Nevada and broke him to ride; Nevada lived with the family to an old age.

He liked to weld and work with his hands; teaching his vo-ag teacher how to weld. He graduated from Troy High School in 1962.