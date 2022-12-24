Larry W. Fredrickson was born Oct. 13, 1944. He grew up on the family farm outside of Troy with four sisters and two brothers. He was the baby, born Friday the 13th and always joking that he was the last child because his family was superstitious. One of his fondest memories was at the age of 13, driving in a Chevy pickup to Contact, Nev., with his uncles. Here he caught a wild mustang colt and brought it back to Idaho in the back of the Chevy pickup at 45 mph, stopping every four hours to feed it. He named the horse Nevada and broke him to ride; Nevada lived with the family to an old age.
He liked to weld and work with his hands; teaching his vo-ag teacher how to weld. He graduated from Troy High School in 1962.
Shortly after high school, he began his logging career for his brothers, Fredrickson Brothers Logging. He married Becky Hays and they made their first home in Bovill. Larry then went to work for JE Hall hauling logs. He was then promoted to running a cable loader, where he decked on the last log drive on the Clearwater River.
A few years later, with the help from Bennett Lumber, Larry purchased his first logging truck and began a 50 year career of being an owner-operator, owning 20-plus Kenworth logging trucks throughout his life.
He hauled his last load of logs Sept. 10, 2022. He is survived at the family home by his wife, Becky Fredrickson; daughter Renee and Kent Ellsworth; son Ryan and Teri Fredrickson; and the apples of his eye, Olivia Fredrickson, Savannah Fredrickson and Delainee Ellsworth.
Larry will be put to rest in his 1974 Kenworth. Please join the family at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Deary Community Center for a memorial dinner. There will be truck parking available.
Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements, and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.