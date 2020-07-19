Larry Richard Severson died peacefully Friday, June 12, 2020, at St. Luke’s hospital in Twin Falls, at the age of 84.
He is survived by his children, Dan “Yaz” Severson (LaRae) of Meridian, Idaho, Dave Severson (Pam) of Kentucky, Ron Severson of Lewiston, Velvet Weeks (Johnny) of Lewiston, Joleen Tomberg of Clarkston; and his sister, Stella Smeadstead, of Sedro-Woolley, Wash. He was preceded in death by both of his parents; siblings Samuel, Joseph, Betty and Rosella; and his son, Richard Severson.
Larry was born June 10, 1936, in Moscow, to Daniel and Nadine Severson. After he lost his mom in 1944, he became somewhat of a “wild child” and found himself in trouble, landing him and his brother, Sam, in St. Anthony’s Reformatory School. In 1949, he was taken in by Alma and Viola Peck of Carey, Idaho, as they couldn’t have children of their own. When Alma became injured and unable to care for his cows, he moved them to his brother, Ross’s place. Larry would walk over, morning and night, to help milk cows until he was old enough to drive the tractor. Then he moved in with Ross and Berdina Peck, who had three children — Scott (passed in 1984), Robb (lives in Carey) and Candy (passed in 2015). He considered them his siblings.
Larry went to Carey High School and was involved with the national FFA organization and spent most of his time working the farm, milking cows and bucking hay. He left high school a few months before graduation in an attempt to join the U.S. Marine Corps, but was turned away for medical reasons. Returning to Carey, he continued to work numerous farms and considered himself a cowboy. A job at a cattle ranch brought him to northern Idaho. His days as a cowboy were treasured memories that he loved to share with anyone who would listen.
After leaving the cattle ranch, Larry gained employment at the paper mill in Lewiston, where he worked for 10 years. He then moved to Pierce to work at the plywood mill, Jaype, retiring after 30 years. He was not afraid of hard work and would often find himself working seven days a week and overtime. The mill in Pierce is where he met lifelong friends, most of whom have passed. His home was the hunting retreat for his family and hunting buddies. After retiring from the mill, he traveled, making frequent visits to see family and friends. Larry finally settled in Twin Falls with his niece, Sandy (Ray) Ochoa.
Larry will be remembered for being quick-witted and always generous. He loved people and made friends everywhere he went. More than anything, he treasured his grandchildren, Krissy Hansen, Josh Severson, Jakel Strickler, Casey Garcia, Lanie and Colby Weeks, and Kailey and Nick Tomberg; as well as his great-grandchildren, Hunter, Sawyer, Piper, Walker, Bryer, Ever, Archer, Scarlett and Malcolm. He loved being a Grandpa/Papa and spoiling the kids. He also enjoyed playing cribbage and was in a constant battle with his friend, Joe (Cheryl) Bright.
A small family service will be held July 25 in Carey. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Bentley and staff at St. Luke’s Clinic on Addison, St. Luke’s Hospital and Reynolds Funeral Chapel for the cremation services.