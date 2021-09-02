Larry Richard “Rich” Schwab was taken from us way too soon on Monday, Aug. 20, 2021, because of a tragic vehicle accident near Weippe, where he was working on a contracting job.
He was born Dec. 21, 1971, at Clarkston Tri-State Hospital to Larry and Mary Schwab. Larry was known to his family as “Rich.” He was an unenrolled Nez Perce tribal descendent and embraced his heritage. He attended schools in Lewiston, including Tammany Elementary, Sacajawea Junior High and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1990. He played basketball and football and was a pole vaulter in track and field. He joined several clubs, one of which was the Ski Club in high school and was also in machine shop throughout high school.
He attended Lewis-Clark State College and received his Bachelor of Science degree in business administration in May 1995. He worked with a couple of contractors with whom he was involved in constructing Whitman Hospital in Colfax and the Tri-Cinemas in Lewiston. He started his own businesses, LS Contractors (construction, roofing and doing remodels on houses for 22 years) and owned and operated LS Arms and Ammunitions. He was known for his ethics and perfectionism in his work. He later dissolved both businesses to pursue an engineering degree.
He returned to LCSC and in April 2014 he received the Presidential Letter of Excellence and was promoted to Presidential Member status in The National Society of Leadership and Success and, in May 2016, received the National Engaged Leader Award for high achievement and success that stood out above others in the Society. He was a lifelong member of The National Society of Leadership and Success. He received his Associates of Science degree in engineering in May 2016. He was a member of the Ski Club and Engineering Club at LCSC.
He attended the University of Idaho and, in December 2018, received his Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering. He then pursued a career in engineering. He worked various contracting jobs while seeking employment and to earn money to pay for his classes. He was pursuing his master’s degree and was to return to the U of I this fall for a degree in electrical engineering.
Larry was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting and fishing with his family, grandparents and friends. He also enjoyed skiing, snowboarding, snowmobiling, four-wheeling, sailing, rafting and many other outdoor activities. He enjoyed watching boxing and MMA competitions on television as well as attending live bouts.
He trained in martial arts, built his own workout space, collected some martial arts weaponry and participated in some competitions. He enjoyed learning and experiencing new things, one of which was learning how to do glass blowing.
Rich had a lifelong love for aquatic creatures. He maintained several tanks of fish that included some exotic species. He said they were calming and peaceful. He enjoyed reading, music and video gaming.
Rich was family-oriented and helped family members as well as friends whenever asked. He never turned anyone down and at times spread his time thin. He said once that, “It’s family, and I feel we should help anyway we can.” He had a sense of right and fairness since he was a very small child. He had a good sense of humor and sometimes would play little tricks and use puns. He was up on world events and the political chaos. Rich made friends easily and was acquainted with foreign students. He was loved and respected by all who knew him. His father called him his best friend, as did Matthew Klein and Scott Cargill. He was an awesome son and a rock to his mother.
Larry is survived by his father, Larry (Sharron) Schwab, of Clarkston; mother Mary Schwab; sister Siwan Schwab; and companion Tyson Kernin, of Lewiston; nieces and their companions, Amber Elizondo and Forest Hamilton, of Clarkston, and Krystal Elizondo and Ryan Glasser, of Post Falls; six great-nieces and great-nephews; Uncle Art (Teresa) Schwab; and numerous cousins and friends.
Larry was preceded in death by grandparents Ray and Jane Ellen Schwab, Mary Jacobus and Phillip Smith; uncles James Wilcox, David Schwab, Gene Schwab and James Schwab; and great-grandmother Iva Betty Barber.
Cremation at his request will take place and a memorial service and celebration of life and dinner will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 2 at the VFW Hall in Lewiston.