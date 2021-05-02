Larry Reuben Blomdahl passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021, from complications because of a stroke.
He was born March 1, 1943, in Fosston, Minn., to Reuben and Mabel (Juvrud) Blomdahl. He graduated in 1960 and worked for the Forest Service in Montana and Idaho, where he met Helen Cosner, of Orofino. They were married from 1963-70 and had two daughters, Jayne and Janell.
Larry loved to travel and was able to see a lot of the country while selling and installing cable TV service with his second wife, Mary Juma, to whom he was married for 35 years. His favorite place was in the woods, fishing, hunting, trapping, metal detecting and hunting mushrooms.
He was a very personable guy who befriended nearly every stranger he met at the local bar (in his younger days) or coffee shop (more recently) and entertained them with long and convoluted stories, jokes and terrible puns. He was also quite good at drawing cartoons and assigning everyone a silly nickname.
He is survived by his brothers, Jim (Jeannine), of Mora, Minn., Russell, of Bemidji, Minn.; daughters Jayne (Robb) Hesley and Janell (Gerald) Arnzen; grandsons Carson and Wyatt Hesley; and granddaughters Jacey and Kally Arnzen.
At Larry’s request, no service will be held, and his remains will be returned to his home town in Minnesota.