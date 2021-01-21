Larry P. Haskins, 86, of Lewiston, passed away Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital.
He was born June 11, 1934, in Sunnyside, Wash., to Georgia and Viola May Teats Haskins. He lived in Sunnyside, Wash., and Kamiah. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served from 1952-1955. Larry worked at Potlatch Corp., and retired in 1994. On July 14, 1955, he married Reva Ward, and later divorced. They had four children. In 1972, he married Edie Gorbit in Kamiah.
Larry enjoyed camping on the Clearwater River.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Don and son Donald. Surviving him are three daughters, Trudy Norton, of Kamiah; Teresa Treib, of Lewiston; and Debra Voss, of Nampa. He had eight grandkids, 11 great-grandkids and four great-great-grandkids.
Cremation has taken place. At his request there will be no service. The family will have a private memorial at a later date.