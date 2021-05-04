Larry “John” Hauntz, also known as “Spook,” 84, passed away in his sleep Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at his home in Mount Idaho.
Dad said I can only say a few things in his obit and that is it. So here it goes per Dad, “I was born and then I died.” Sorry Dad, but I’m saying more than that, if you don’t like it, then you should have put it in writing and notarized it.
Here is my version: He was born July 5, 1936, to John and Leora (Smith) Hauntz in Warren, Idaho, in a small cabin while his dad and uncle went fishing. As far as we know, he is the only baby ever born in Warren. He joined his two sisters, Marie and Evelyn; his older sister, Marie, fell in love with him and thought he walked on water and she still thinks he does to this day. Later his little brothers, Chuck and Kenny, joined the family. Dad grew up in a few different mining towns as a young boy, from northern to central Idaho. There, he spent much of his time out in the wilderness exploring with his shotgun and learning how to be full of “piss and vinegar,” as he liked to call it.
His family later moved to Grangeville, where he lived next to and went to school with his high school sweetheart, Carol Sue Ailor. Her parents owned Ailor Funeral Home, and Dad worked for Grandpa going out on ambulance runs. Dad had fun in high school, and would often find himself playing practical jokes and having a good laugh with his friends. Dad, however, was never a bully and always stuck up for the underdog. Mom and Dad got married in her parents’ home on Feb. 16, 1957. They made their home in Grangeville and had three children: Thane, Thasa and Tara.
He worked various jobs throughout his life at the sewer plant, owned a dry cleaner and became a pond monkey, but mainly he was a carpenter and has put his talented mark on many buildings and homes in Idaho, Clearwater, Lewis, Nez Perce, Adams and Valley counties. He spent much of his free time remodeling their home and tinkering in his garage. Later on, he became a Papa/Grandpa to Chad, Shayna, Sarah and Cameron; he loved being a Papa/Grandpa. Then in 2016, he became a Grandpa again to Kyle, Thea and DJ, who he ended up loving also.
He is survived by his children, Thane (Susan), of Lewiston, Thasa (Doug), of San Clemente, Calif., and Tara (Edward), of Grangeville; siblings Marie, Chuck and Kenny; and grandchildren Chad, Shayna (Brian), Sarah, Cameron, Kyle, Thea and DJ.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 63-plus years, Carol Sue; his parents, John and Leora; and his sister, Evelyn.
A service will be planned in June and will be a combined funeral service with his wife since hers was delayed because of COVID-19; an announcement will be submitted later with the time and date of the service.
