On Sunday, March 29, 2020, the Reid family experienced the loss of their loving father, grandfather, brother and uncle, Larry James Reid.
Larry was born Oct. 18, 1942, in St. Cloud, Minn., to Raymond and Helen Reid. He was the second son of their two children. Following graduation from Kootenai High School, Larry would later serve a career in law enforcement, beginning with the Idaho State Police and carrying over as a trooper with the Washington State Patrol until his retirement.
Larry was a loving and devoted husband to his wife, Sheila, and together they shared that love by raising up a family which includes their son, Terry, and daughter, Irene. Together, Larry and Sheila shared a fondness for horses and horseback riding as well as a great many other activities. Nothing was more treasured to both, however, than the personal time spent with family members.
Larry is survived by his son, Terry, and wife Mary, and grandchildren Miranda and Tanner; daughter Irene Church and her husband, Sam, and grandchildren Marissa Borba and husband Gabe, Noah Williams and Jared Williams; brother Rodger Reid and wife Marilyn; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and in-laws. Larry was preceded in death a year prior by his loving wife, Sheila.
Friends are invited to join with the family at the recitation of the rosary at 10:30 a.m. Thursday followed by the Christian funeral Mass for Larry at 11 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church in Lewiston. Interment of the ashes of Larry and Sheila will immediately follow the Mass in a short ceremony at the church.