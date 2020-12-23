Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, Larry James McConnell went to be with Jesus, his Lord and Savior, at age 64.
Larry was born to Bud and Lois McConnell on June 17, 1956, in Spokane. Shortly after his birth, the family moved to Clarkston, where he grew up and graduated from Clarkston High School in 1974. Larry was a natural athlete and excelled in many sports. In high school, he ran track, played baseball on the state championship team in 1974, and was also an outstanding football player for the Bantams.
After graduation, Larry attended Walla Walla Community College and played football. After WWCC, he finished his Bachelor of Arts at Washington State University and majored in physical education. He was hired to teach and coach at Clarkston High School in 1981. Larry coached and taught for 34 years before needing to retire because of his health. During his time at CHS, he also earned his master’s degree in technology and taught some computer classes as well as physical education. One of his main loves was tennis, which he coached for 34 years.
On July 20, 1985, Larry married Denise Green, who was a fellow teacher and coach. They grew close helping Sam Adams with Young Life, taking many kids on bike trips and to camps. They celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary this past July.
Larry was a sweet man who had a wonderful sense of humor and a passion for life. He was an incredible husband to his wife and father to his two children, Dustin and KC. The family enjoyed many sports activities and boating together on the river. He loved getting to coach both of his kids in tennis and also traveled all over to watch them play sports through high school and college.
In April 2018, Larry had a major stroke during his wait for a heart transplant because of his cardiac amyloidosis. The stroke left him without his speech and paralyzed the right side of his body, but did not leave him without his faith and incredible spirit. He persevered and did as many things as his health would allow, including seeing his daughter KC get married.
Larry is survived by his loving wife, Denise, at their home; his son, Dustin McConnell, of Spokane; his daughter, KC (Travis) Hughes, of Spokane; sister Ann (Mark) Wilponen, of Newport; and brother Don (Debbie) McConnell, of Savannah, Ga.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lois McConnell, and his father, Bud McConnell.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Clarkston Education Foundation, LC Valley Young Life or the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Jan. 3 at River City Church in Lewiston. A link to a virtual livestream of the service will also be available on Facebook. Sign the online Book of Memories at www.merchantfuneralhome.com.