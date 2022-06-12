Larry E. “Gene” Morris

Larry Eugene Morris was born Aug. 6, 1944, in Kirksville, Mo., to Eldon and Mildred Cotter Morris. He passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane. He was 77.
Gene spent his first three years in Missouri before the family moved to Washington state and the Elberton area near Garfield, where other family members had settled. A few years later, they moved to Colfax. Eugene attended the Martha Washington School and then graduated from Colfax High School in 1963.
He joined the United States Army and was stationed in Germany as a mechanic. During the Vietnam War he also served as a photographer in Vietnam and completed his tour of duty in New Jersey.
After being honorably discharged from the Army, Gene lived in Missouri, Montana, Alaska and Hawaii. He found work in various ways and often as a truck driver, handyman, laborer or care giver. He returned to Colfax in 1997 to become the primary care giver for his parents as they got older. He could often be seen helping at the Thrifty Grandmothers Shop or handling chores or small repairs at the Marcus Place Apartments. He attended the Colfax Nazarene Church and more recently had been regularly attending the Plymouth Congregational Church. He was also a member of the American Legion in Colfax.
Eugene was a curious child and hyperactive before they really had a name for that. He kept very busy. Although Gene never married, he maintained many friendships and was close to his family.
Gene is survived by brothers, Norman Davis, of Kalispell, Mont., and Roy (Thelma) Morris, of Colfax; sisters, Elaine Krouse, of Colfax, and Ilene Suksdorf, of Spokane; as well as many nieces and nephews, including Lynda (Rich) Kramlich, also of Colfax. Gene also leaves behind a very special friend, Sara Berntgen, and her family in Oakesdale. He was preceded in death by an infant sister, Drucilla, and his parents, Eldon and Mildred.
Corbeill Funeral Homes of Colfax is in charge of the arrangements. A memorial service for Gene will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 25, at the Plymouth Congregational Church, 321 S. Main St., Colfax. He will be laid to rest in the Colfax Cemetery. The family suggests memorial gifts in his memory be to the Plymouth Congregational Church Elevator Fund. An online guest book is available at corbeillfuneralhomes.com.