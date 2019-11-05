Larry Bartlett Jr.

Larry R. Bartlett, 31, died unexpectedly Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Clarkston.
Larry R. Bartlett Jr. was born Oct. 17, 1988, in Seattle. He was raised in Clarkston. He is survived by his mother and father, Larry Bartlett, of Clarkston, and Patty Bartlett, of Seattle; he has three sisters, Elizabeth Gonzalez, of Ethel, Wash.; Terra Chavelas, of Chehalis, Wash.; and Jessica Tedder, of Clarkston; he is also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by grandparents Jerrold and Glenda Bartlett and Pat and Clayton Averill.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Still Waters Baptist Church, Lewiston. Pastor Nathan Gipp will officiate. There will be a potluck following the service.