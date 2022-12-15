At 5:04 on Friday Dec. 2, 2022, nine years to the day I met this wonderful man, he passed peacefully holding my hand. I’ll love and miss him the rest of my life.

Larry was born Oct. 23, 1946, in Kendrick to Arnold Zimmerman and Dorothy Mae Cook. Larry was the oldest of five boys. His brothers Ronnie, Tom, Donnie and John followed. The family lived on Texas Ridge until they were grown. After graduating from Deary High School in 1965, he moved to Moscow and attended college for one year. He returned home to Deary and went to work for Bennett Lumber. He worked for Bennett for 45 years before retiring. He never lived anywhere but Deary the rest of his life.