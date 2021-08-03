On Friday, July 30, 2021, Larry A. Sonnen peacefully passed at his home in Cottonwood.
Larry was born May 13, 1941, the second child of Ben and Victoria Sonnen, in Greencreek. After graduating in 1959 from Greencreek High School, he started his construction career with George Crea. His career continued with Konen Rock in Cottonwood and moving with them later to Moscow. In 1970, he joined Seubert Excavators in Cottonwood, working loyally for 40 years before retiring.
Larry married Gladys Ross on Oct. 8, 1966, in Ferdinand. The ceremony was officiated by the Rev. Lyle Konen, Gladys’s uncle. When Gladys and Larry moved to Moscow in 1966, they began their family, the 4-M’s. In 1967, Monica was born, followed by Melinda in 1968, Melvin in 1969 and Melissa in 1970.
Larry enjoyed many days with his wife and his four kids making firewood, camping, boating at Dworshak and piling bush on their property on the butte. He loved taking the kids hunting and fishing, sharing with them his time, his love for the outdoors and the experience.
His tough love taught his kids and grandkids how hard work and dedication can teach you so many life lessons and provide opportunities.
After retiring, Larry was able to spend more time with his hobbies. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, passing down this love to his grandchildren with the gift of lifetime fishing and hunting licenses on their very first birthday. His other hobbies included camping, boating, welding and fabricating. After retiring you could find Larry on the Cottonwood Butte at the Sonnen Summer Camp or in his shop welding and fabricating.
Larry is survived by his loving and patient wife Gladys; his children Monica (Archie) Nuxoll, Melinda Sonnen-Brillon, Melvin (Joyce) Sonnen, Melissa (Don “Fish” Fisher) Sonnen; 11 grandchildren, Dakota Klinkefus, Tessica (Cory) Lustig, Nataiva Klinkefus, Dominick Klinkefus, Curtis (Amber) Nuxoll, Brittany (Jake) Sams, Colton (Molly) Nuxoll, Sheldon (Ashlee) Klinkefus, Whitney (Travis) Sonnen, Laina Sonnen and Paul Sonnen. He is also survived by 14 great-grandchildren and his siblings John (Lois) Sonnen, Anna-Marie (Martin) Fowler, Brother Sylvester Sonnen, Frankie (Bill) Hubbard, Vern (Lynn) Sonnen, Sally (the late Dave) Duman and sister-in-law Charm Sonnen.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents and his in-laws Ed and Ester Ross, his brother, Ed Sonnen, and his son-in-law, Nick Brillon.
A rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Cottonwood, followed by Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m. Inurnment will follow at Cottonwood Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville. Send condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.