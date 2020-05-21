Lanny Leroy Gill passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Life Care Center of Lewiston, from complications caused by a stroke.
Lanny was born Oct. 30, 1943, to Myra (Smith) and Howard Gill, in Cottonwood. He was raised in Reubens and was a standout basketball player for Reubens Demons.
His family moved to Lewiston his senior year, and he graduated in 1962 from Lewiston High School. On a summer evening in 1960, he met Evelyn Steiger at Sharp’s Burger Ranch in Clarkston. They were married June 30, 1962, and were blessed with three sons and a daughter.
Lanny coached his sons’ Little League baseball teams (most years coaching two teams) for nine years. He also served as president of Orchard Sports Inc. He could always be found on summer weekends supporting his sons at the motocross track. Later, he played men’s slow-pitch softball until the age of 52.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, hauling firewood, camping and riding four-wheelers. As an avid hunter, he provided meat for his family with his trusted .308. Many fond memories were made loading his family up in the “Dodge Power Wagon to go mud hugging” at Waha. He loved camping on the North Fork of the Clearwater River and trips to the Oregon coast with his daughter and her family.
He worked as a millwright at the Potlatch sawmill for 43 years and retired in 2005. In retirement, he enjoyed playing golf three days a week, camping at Elk River, trips to Mexico, several cruises and frequent visits from his grandchildren.
Lanny is survived by his wife of 57 years, Evelyn; four children, Greg Gill, of Lewiston, Darren (Sam) Gill, of Waha, Brent Gill, of Hayden, and Vanessa (John) Bachman, of Lewiston; grandchildren Christy Gill, Kylee Wicks, Blake Gill, Lauren Gill, Wyatt Gill, Christian Gill, Cooper Gill, Shaylee Bachman, Ashlee Bachman, Tristian Bachman, Kailee Bachman; precious great-grandson Krew Leroy Wicks; siblings Marlene Schaefer, Brad Gill and Debbie Rimel.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Myra Gill.
He was a member of All Saints Catholic Church.
The family would like to thank Dr. David Petersen and Life Care Center for their outstanding care.
A private service in his honor will be officiated by longtime friend Deacon Fred Schmidt. He will be laid to rest at All Saints Catholic Church Columbarium.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Processing Center, P.O. Box 863765, Orlando, FL 32886. Online donations may go to www.lovetotherescue.org.