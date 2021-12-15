Landon Mitchell Ristau was born Feb. 2, 1995, in Boise. He passed away in Lewiston on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at the age of 26. He was a son, a brother, a grandson, a nephew, a cousin and a friend. He was loved very, very much by us all, and he loved all of us. He was baptized at Grace Lutheran Church in Lewiston.
Landon had a big smile and infectious laugh. He was strong as an ox and did not hesitate to come to the defense of those he loved, or anyone who was being bullied. At a very young age, Landon showed a propensity of being very good at most everything he picked up or tried. He was very musically inclined. He taught himself how to play acoustic guitar very well, once playing “The Star-Spangled Banner” perfectly for his grandpa on Veteran’s Day after practicing from scratch for just a week. He played drums for the Asotin High School jazz band and did it very well.
Landon graduated high school at Asotin High in 2013, and was a teacher favorite in school. While there, he excelled in track and field in the throwing events, breaking the school record in shotput and throwing the discus very well. He was a key contributor to the 2013 Boys State Champion Track and Field Team. He was a huge supporter of his sister, Julia, whom he adored, as she ran like wildfire in her events. Pity the person who might bad-mouth his sis. He also played football for just one year as a junior; he had never played before, but he was especially good on the varsity team.
He was very good at racket sports. The outdoor pingpong battles between him and Dad were legendary with the whacks and yells drifting through the canyon out back. He picked up the game of racquetball and did quite well in tournaments with the guidance of his friend Brett. He really liked working out and most recently was training for boxing and MMA. He was very strong and amazingly quick and felt he had a good chance at pursuing that dream, but life got cut short.
He had some great times with — and loved dearly — his paternal grandparents, Russ and Susie. Grandma encouraged him to read books and write more, and he enjoyed reading many books she would get for him. He became quite a good writer. He really enjoyed his Grandpa, whom he had a special relationship with, playing a great game of chess and doing many things together in the outdoors. He really enjoyed occasional camping trips with just he and them.
He also enjoyed traveling to Louisiana to visit his maternal grandparents Richard and Elizabeth, and the rest of the family there, he loved them all so much, and really liked the holidays and food. And speaking of food, like his Dad, Mom and sister, Julia, Landon learned how to be an excellent cook and he really enjoyed it, his signature dish being curry. He was always amazed at how well Julia could cook and make everything taste better.
Outdoor activities were among Landon’s favorites — camping trips to the North Fork of the Clearwater especially so. There, he could enjoy his own family, his Uncle Shane’s whole family and many close friends who would be there. He learned how to fly fish from Dad and he immediately excelled at casting a fly — even creating a new cast Dad uses to this day. He loved chopping wood and a good campfire. He got a kick out of going around with his Uncle Shane to go prospecting. He enjoyed turkey hunting and shooting with Dad and Grandpa.
Landon particularly loved his Mom. She was very protective of him and showed her love all the time, and he knew it. He commented once how her smile could light up a room and he was right. He always enjoyed laughing, traveling, shopping or doing most anything with Mom. Mom got him and his sister into bowling at a very young age. He was very good and a key member of the Lewiston Boys State Championship team — 200-plus games were frequent for him.
Landon could be stubborn and strong-minded, sometimes to his detriment. But he also had a very tender and sensitive side, which especially showed through with his younger sister, Ariana, whom he dearly loved. He was especially glad to attend his sister Julia’s wedding and meet her husband Chris, whom he liked.
Unfortunately, Landon had many challenges that followed him throughout much of his life. During that journey to battle them, he made many friends in many places, and they all know who they are and are greatly appreciated. His faith also followed him throughout life, as rocky as it was at times. The entire family takes solace in the fact Landon is now at peace. We will all greatly miss him.
Landon is survived by his father, Joel, and mother, Lisa; sisters Julia (Chris) and Ariana; grandparents Russ and Susie, and Richard and Elizabeth; uncle Shane (Dawn); aunts Angela (Terry) and Julie (Warren); and cousins Tayler, Lana, Cole, Danielle, Adrienne and Morgan.
Contributions in Landon’s name can be made to Asotin-Anatone Track and Field Department, Attn: Julie Hancock, P.O. Box 489, Asotin, WA 99402. He would’ve liked that.
Services will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel, 621 21st St., Lewiston.