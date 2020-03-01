Lance Weston Walker, 45, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. A son, brother, father, uncle and friend was taken from us far too soon.
He was born Sept. 19, 1974, to Don and Karen Walker, in Lewiston.
He graduated from Lewiston High School in 1992. The same year, he welcomed his first son, Logan Trey, into the world, followed several years later by his daughter, Laken Kimberly, in 1998, both with Brandy Willey. In 2010, he had a second son, Khyren Bleau-skye, with Trish Robinett.
Lance was a proud, loving father and hard worker. He worked at Schwab’s Screw Machine Products in Lapwai between 1996 and 2015. During those years, he also contracted jobs with Lewis Clark Properties, which became full time after 2016.
Lance was a self-proclaimed mama’s boy and very proud of it. He was never afraid to stand out or push boundaries, and could light up the room with his expressive voice and larger-than-life grin. In his adolescence, he spent most of his free time out in the mountains with friends and family. They would go out riding ATVs, camping, shooting or getting into other shenanigans. He had a passion for creating, particularly in the kitchen. He was notorious for his homemade candies and treats, and was always sure to make enough to share with friends and family. When he wasn’t in the kitchen, you could find him making music or tinkering in the shop with whichever project his vivid imagination had him working on.
Lance was compassionate and loved to support the underdogs. One way he expressed this was in how he always rescued odd pets. Some of his more recent had been a chicken he’d saved from the jaws of a neighbor dog; and a baby mouse he named Brody.
He is survived by his mother, Karen Walker; brother Brett Walker; nephew Kaleb Walker; aunt Carol Coy; uncle Dale Scoles; children Logan, Laken and Bleau Walker; wife Trish Robinett; step-children Zak, Sarah, Kayla and Kiki; and an abundance of friends.
He was proceeded in death by his father, Don Walker; nephew Chase Walker; grandparents the Scoles; and grandmother Lois Meisner.
Memorial service details will be determined at a later date.