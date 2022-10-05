Lance Abendroth

On Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, Lance Abendroth, age 51, passed on to where the greens are perfect and the weather is just right. He died in the embrace of his wife of 21 years, Lisha, with his sons Barrett, 19, and Grant, 16, at his side, as always and forever. His passions, and impact on his family and the rest of us, live on.

Lance was born in Moscow on May 15, 1971. Lance was a true athlete. At 2 years old, he went to bed with his football every night. His mother, Jane, as a single mom, spent endless hours playing catch with him. In spite of all her efforts, a few years later she threw out her shoulder and could no longer be his scrimmage partner. By then, Lance had discovered golf and team sports. He had a notoriously wicked curve ball even in grade school — and three shoulder surgeries forthcoming. At Moscow High, he lettered in football, basketball and baseball. Upon graduation from high school, he went to Whitworth College to play football and basketball, where he played for two years before suffering a career-ending injury. He then transferred to the University of Idaho. He earned a bachelor’s degree in physical education, a master’s degree in recreation, and a specialist degree in education administration.