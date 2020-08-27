L. Dawn Nichols, a lifelong area resident, died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene because of complications of heart disease. She was 79.
Dawn was born Feb. 16, 1941, at Troy, to Bertle and Eva (Croson) Wallner. She grew up there, graduating from Troy High School in 1959.
She and Melvin S. Nichols were married in Troy on Sept. 9, 1961, and they lived in Moscow.
Dawn worked at the First Bank of Troy following graduation from high school until shortly after her marriage to Mel. After several years, she chose to stay home and raise their children. When their children were older, she returned to the workforce, taking a job with Hickory Farms in the Palouse Mall. Later she worked at the Moscow branch of the First Bank of Troy, which later become Sterling Bank and then Umpqua Bank, and retired after 27 years of service.
Dawn was active in Campfire for many years as a leader when her daughters were young, and as a member of Campfire Council. She and Mel were longtime members of the Latah County Snow Drifters Snowmobile Club. Dawn was a member of the Troy Historical Society as well as the Palouse Road Runners, where she also served as secretary.
Dawn took pleasure in gardening and yard work, logging many hours on her garden tractor. She also enjoyed many outdoor activities, including scouting for huckleberries and firewood with her family, riding her ATV, and in the wintertime she could be found snowmobiling in the surrounding mountains.
Dawn enjoyed cooking, baking and candymaking as well. Family and friends were always welcome at her home. She loved having her family drop in for visits or for longer stays over the holidays. She often made dozens of cookies and all her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews were always invited for “frosting parties.”
Dawn had a special place in her heart for dogs and cats and enjoyed their companionship throughout the years.
Dawn was preceded in death by her husband, Mel; her sister, Sheryl Hanson; an infant brother, James; and her parents.
Dawn is survived by her daughters, Darcy (Timothy) McClung, in Spokane, Karen (JP) Carbon, in Auburn, Wash., and Melinda (David) Slater, in Bothell, Wash.; and sons Kent Nichols and Kurt (Shelly) Nichols, both of Moscow. Dawn also leaves behind eight grandchildren, Kayla, Jayme, Kyleigh, Cody, Ryan, Zachary, Brayden and Caitlin; great-grandson Ryker; and great-granddaughter Poala on the way!
A graveside service will be at Burnt Ridge Cemetery near Troy.
The family suggests memorials be made to the Humane Society of the Palouse, Moscow Volunteer Fire Department or the Idaho State Snowmobile Association.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short's Funeral Chapel, Moscow.