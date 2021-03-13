Kym Berreman, 50, died Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Clarkston.
Kym was born July 13, 1970, in Lewiston to Beverely and Robert Berreman. Kym loved going mushroom hunting, huckleberry picking, camping, going on four-wheeler rides and spending time with her grandson. She worked at Tri-State Memorial Hospital from 2014 and continued to work PRN at Tri-State until 2019. Since 2017, she was working full time in the emergency department at Pullman Regional Hospital.
She is survived by her daughter, Shannon Moore, and her son-in-law, Berry Moore, of Clarkston; grandson Drake Moore; son Billy Jo Edmison, of Clarkston; sister and brother-in-law Kristie and Joe Greer, of Clarkston; half-sister Kelley Wilson; mom Beverely Reynolds; dad and stepmom Robert and Vee Berreman; favorite nephew Ryan Berreman-Fidler; nieces Caleah, Rocky and Kelsey; and uncles Larry Berreman and Raymond and Brian Wilson.
Kym was preceded in death by her stepfather, Scott Reynolds; maternal grandparents Farrel and Leah Wilson; and paternal grandparents Larry and Alice Berreman.
A service will be at 10 a.m. March 20 at Mountain View Funeral Home with a reception to follow.
Please sign the online guestbook at merchantfuneralhome.com.