Kyle William Pottala

On Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, Kyle William Pottala passed away at the young age of 40 in his home in Hermiston, Ore., after a courageous battle with cancer. It was an unfair fight, but Kyle’s stubbornness and unwillingness to quit was evident as he fought till the very end. He was surrounded by his beloved wife, Blair, and family. Kyle was known for his contagious smile and strong work ethic. If it was worth doing it was worth doing right and Kyle took pride in everything he touched, from his yard which was green and perfectly mowed 12 months a year, to his starched shirts. His children follow in his footsteps and are always looking sharp.

Kyle was born in Grangeville on March 3, 1982. He graduated from Grangeville High School in 2000 with honors and went on to get his degree in business management at the University of Idaho, where he was on the Dean’s List. After graduation, Kyle went to work for the USDA as a farm loan officer in Ontario, Ore., and later transferred to Pendleton, Ore., where he later became the farm loan manager. Kyle was employed at Columbia Bank in Hermiston at the time of his death. While working in Pendleton, he met the love of his life, Blair Ashley Keithley. Blair was the best thing that happened to Kyle and their love for each other was extraordinary. On June 15, 2013, Kyle and Blair were married in Hermiston. Their first child, Devyn Ashley, was born in 2014, followed two handsome boys, Hayes William in 2017 and Royce Kyle in 2021.