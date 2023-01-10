Kyle Lee McAtty

Kyle Lee McAtty, of Lewiston, passed away peacefully at home Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, surrounded by family and friends. Kyle was 38 years old, born June 11, 1984, in Lewiston to Walter “Nim” McAtty and Teri Sampson Littleman.

He grew up in Clarkston, creating many lifelong friendships and spending a lot of time at Grandma Sophia’s. He was very close to his Grandma Sophia and family would call him her “baby.” Being one of the younger brothers, his older brothers Chiefy and Junior liked to terrorize him, but all six brothers were very close. Many times they would call him as he was always willing to defend them. The love of his life was his dog, Chubbs, as they were inseparable. Kyle loved music, writing beats, playing pool and swimming in the rivers. He received his Indian name, Piikun lepit (two rivers) by his aunt and uncle, Katsy and Randy Jackson. He was very proud of that name.