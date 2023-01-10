Kyle Lee McAtty, of Lewiston, passed away peacefully at home Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, surrounded by family and friends. Kyle was 38 years old, born June 11, 1984, in Lewiston to Walter “Nim” McAtty and Teri Sampson Littleman.
He grew up in Clarkston, creating many lifelong friendships and spending a lot of time at Grandma Sophia’s. He was very close to his Grandma Sophia and family would call him her “baby.” Being one of the younger brothers, his older brothers Chiefy and Junior liked to terrorize him, but all six brothers were very close. Many times they would call him as he was always willing to defend them. The love of his life was his dog, Chubbs, as they were inseparable. Kyle loved music, writing beats, playing pool and swimming in the rivers. He received his Indian name, Piikun lepit (two rivers) by his aunt and uncle, Katsy and Randy Jackson. He was very proud of that name.
One of his other proudest moments was when he met John Stockton after beating his son in a game at Spokane Hoopfest. Kyle was a very loving uncle to his nieces and nephews, where he created a special bond with each. Kyle made his home in Lewiston with his girlfriend, Erin Johns and her daughter Daisy. They enjoyed their time together, especially at Kyle’s family gatherings. He will be truly missed by his family and friends.
Kyle is survived by his mom and stepdad, Teri and Art Littleman; his brothers Benjamin Sampson, David (Kinnadee) Samuels, Wesley (Janie) Sampson; aunts and uncles, Violet Nanpooya and Dave Bunting, Becky LaCourse, Tana and Tuss Bill, Edward Cowapoo, Adrian McAtty, Suzanne McAtty; and all his beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.
Kyle is preceded in death by his dad, Walter McAtty Sr.; his brothers Maurice McAtty and Walter McAtty Jr.; his maternal grandparents Melvin Sampson and Joanne Nanpooya; great-grandparents Edward and Sophia Nanpooya; his paternal grandparents Walter and Laveda McAtty; great-grandparents Abel and Stella McAtty, Eddie James and Clara Scott.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. today at the Pi-Nee-Waus Community Center in Lapwai. His funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Pi-Nee-Waus and burial will follow at the Spalding Cemetery.