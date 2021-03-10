Kurt Alan Brantner, 56, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, March 6, 2021.
He was born Dec. 3, 1964, in Richland. He attended Palouse Schools, graduating in 1983. Kurt worked in construction for several years in Spokane. He returned to Palouse and went to work at Washington State University.
Kurt enjoyed camping, fishing, family gatherings and anything Cougs. Kurt was a cancer survivor. He could build or fix almost anything. He gave great hugs and always told you he loved you, and he will be missed.
Kurt was predeceased by a sister, Lori Ann Nagle, and is survived by his parents, Butch and Janet (Thompson) Brantner; brother Mike Mohondro (Sheila); a niece; three nephews; two great-nephews; three great-nieces; and many family members throughout the Palouse and surrounding com-munities.
A memorial may be made in Kurt’s name to: ASB Memorial Scholarship Fund, Garfield Palouse High School, 600 E. Alder St., Palouse, WA 99161.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at www.kramercares.com.