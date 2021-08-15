Kristine “Kris” Fye, 60, of Hayden, Idaho, lost her hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Kris was born to Wallace and Eva Lois McKee on June 22, 1961, in Sidney, Mont. The family moved to Moscow in 1968, where Kris attended school and graduated from Moscow High School. She moved to Hayden in 1998 and worked for GTE/Verizon for more than 20 years.
Kris loved her two sons, her dog, Emmett, and her family. She was an avid quilter, gardener and reader. She loved watching sunsets and the time spent baking with her little granddaughter.
Kris is survived by her sons, Michael (Catrina) McKee and Tony (Erica) Fye; granddaughter Mila; mother Eva Lois as well as the rest of her loving family. She was preceded in death by her father, Wallace McKee, and her older brother, Ed McKee.
Johnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg, Wash., has been entrusted with caring for Kris’s family. Online condolences may be left at johnston-williams.com.