Kristi LeAnn Bowles, 41, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at the home of her sister in Lewiston. She lived all her life in Kamiah.
She was born in Lewiston on March 31, 1980, to Lowell A. and Linda S. (Cox) Bowles. She went to school in Kamiah and graduated in 2001 from the Gooding Deaf and Blind School at Gooding. She worked as a cook’s helper and custodian for the Kamiah Senior Meal Site and at the time of her cancer diagnosis, she was employed as a custodian at Syringa Kooskia Medical Clinic.
She was a member of People First and served at various times as president, vice president and treasurer of the Grangeville chapter and was board representative of Washington State District 7. She participated in Special Olympics in swimming, bowling and basketball, winning medals and ribbons. She also was part of the Kamiah Swim Team. While in school she participated in track and field, volleyball and basketball.
She was an accomplished painter and won numerous ribbons at the Idaho County Fair, including one best of show. She also enjoyed Diamond Dots art projects. Her biggest joys were trips to the ocean, especially the kite festival at Long Beach, Wash., and spending time with her nieces and nephews.
She is survived by five siblings, Brian W. Bowles, Jenni M. Bowles, Ellen L. Brown (Alan), Jesse C. Dinnell (Kenda) and Stacey “Del” Dinnell (Connie); two uncles, Dave Cox (Connie) and Larry Bowles (Susan); one aunt, Kathleen Brindley (Terry); and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant brother, Carey Bowles; paternal grandparents, Edith and Emil Bowles; and maternal grandparents, Florence and Gene Cox.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Oct. 16, 2021, at Gateway Church, 707 Seventh Ave., Lewiston. Kristi asked that everyone wear something purple.
Kristi’s family would like to thank Elite Home Health and Hospice, especially Megan, Kim, Cheryl and Connie; and also Dr. King and staff at Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, St. Joseph Regional Medical Center and its Cancer Center staff, Anita Ringering, FNP, staff at Valley Medical Center, Lewiston EMTs, St. Alphonsus Medical Center staff in Boise, Kootenai Medical Center staff at Coeur d’Alene, and Life Flight Network.
Kristi suggested memorial donations may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Research, Special Olympics or an animal adoption service.