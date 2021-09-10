Kit Henry Wickenkamp, of Clarkston, father, grandfather, husband, friend and confidant, went home to God on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. His family, friends, business colleagues and longtime customers will miss him deeply.
He was born Jan. 3, 1943, in Kirkland, Wash., to Rex Wickenkamp and Ann Garin Wickenkamp, who both preceded him in death. He is survived by his sister, Kay Castonguay, of Langley, Wash.; wife, Carol Kuehner Bloch Wickenkamp; children, Rex (Dale) Thiessen, of Olympia, Wash., Adrienne (Brett) Bennett, of Clarkston, Xon (Cindy) Wickenkamp, of Pacific, Wash., and Jenifer (Jason) Kinsman, of Arlington, Wash.; seven grandchildren, Cassidy Wickenkamp, Brian (Katlin) Grimm, Katie (John) Seals, Dru (Jonna) Wickenkamp, Galen Bennett and Connor and Taylor Kinsman; and five great-grandchildren.
Kit was a resident of Asotin County and a businessman in Clarkston for 36 years. His passion, knowledge and expertise in all things electrical was broad and varied. He was working full time until his untimely departure from this world. He was employed by the Boeing Co. for a total of 12 years and was proud to have been a part of both the 747 and the 737 teams. He maintained an interest in aviation long after moving on to other things.
Kit began his journey working with auto electrical systems at Cordz Auto Electric in Everett, Wash. In 1985, he moved from Everett to Clarkston and opened his own shop, Wizard Auto Electric, which he and his wife, Carol, owned and operated until 2004. Within weeks of selling Wizard Auto Electric, he opened DC Electrical, a mobile vehicle and fleet repair company. He later expanded the business to include industrial electrical training, traveling all over the U.S. to conduct classes for a variety of companies, government entities and the National Guard until 2018. After 2018, Kit spent most of his time working locally on vehicles and generators of all sorts.
Kit loved God, his family, his community and his country. He supported both the Asotin and Nez Perce Republican parties and believed that civic participation was an important responsibility. He served on the Clarkston Chamber of Commerce legislative committee and had one unsuccessful run for Asotin County Commissioner.
When he wasn’t working, Kit enjoyed taking road trips, fishing, hunting, camping, golfing, bowling, admiring hot rods, playing card games and having lively conversations with friends over breakfast.
Kit truly believed in holding a helping hand out to others and put that into practice in his professional as well as his personal life. He was a friend of Bill W. for 46 years and through those years, he quietly touched hundreds of lives in one way or another. Those who have had the pleasure of knowing Kit will sorely miss his unique expertise, his vast knowledge and the ready smile and reassurance that he always offered to both strangers and friends. They don’t make them like that anymore.
A service to honor Kit will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Crosspoint Christian Church, 1330 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Please search “Wickenkamp” at the Book of Memories at mtviewfuneralhome.com to sign Kit’s memorial page.