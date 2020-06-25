Kimlee Jo Andrews

Kimlee Jo Ozmun Andrews, 62, was born Feb. 25, 1958, in Nevada, Iowa, to John P. Ozmun and Barbara J. Floden Ozmun. She was baptized at Bethleham Lutheran Church in Slater, Iowa, as an infant. Kim battled many health issues over the last four years and passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, in Lewiston, after having had cancer surgery in Spokane.
The Ozmun family moved to Idaho in 1960. They lived in St. Maries, Buhl, Idaho Falls and Grangeville. She graduated from Skyline High School in Idaho Falls in 1976. Kim always loved to sing, and during her senior year of high school, was accepted to “America’s Youth in Concert.” The choir toured Europe, and one of the venues was Notre Dame Cathedral. They also performed for the bicentennial celebration in Philadelphia and at Carnegie Hall. Kim sang at many weddings and funerals over the years, including her siblings’ weddings and the funerals of her grandparents Floden. She loved to entertain people with her voice.
Kim enjoyed the outdoors. She loved to camp and fish. She was an avid bowler and belonged to a league. As a youth, Kim was a member of Job’s Daughters Bethel No. 22 and later joined Henrietta Chapter No. 21, Order of the Eastern Star in Idaho Falls.
In 1984, she fell in love with Jeff Andrews. They were married Feb. 25, 1985, in Lone Wolf, Okla., where Jeff was stationed at Altus Air Force Base. From 1985 to 1988, they were at Hill Air Force Base in Utah and, after being discharged, lived in Idaho Falls before moving to Lewiston in 1991.
Kim attended the University of Idaho and studied music before going to the State Barber College at Boise in 1980. She worked as a barber until 2010. She became a teacher’s aide for the Lewiston School District and finished her career working at Jenifer Junior High. She felt most fulfilled working with children and made many wonderful friends while there.
The family would like to thank the staffs of St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, Deaconess Hospital in Spokane and Prestige Care and Rehabilitation – The Orchards for their support.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Mountain View Funeral Home and Crematory. Because of COVID-19, funeral services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society.