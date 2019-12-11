Kimberly Marie Weber, of Clarkston, lost her yearlong battle to leukemia (AML) Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, with her family and friends by her side, at the age of 49.
Kim was born May 6, 1970, to Tim and Diane Schmidt, of Clarkston. In her early years, Kim was always a rebel, breaking the rules every chance she got. But even as a rebel she had a good heart and made sure that everyone knew she was on their side, whether it was sticking up for them or letting them control the radio and riding shotgun in her car.
Kim had a strong work ethic that started when she was a teenager working for KFC and continued as she later worked for the Clarkston School District. Throughout the years, Kim would run into one of her students and was always greeted with a hug.
In 1991, Kim got married to John C. Weber and together they had two boys, Matthew John and Jared Christopher. As a family, they enjoyed spending the summers playing on the water or camping on the North Fork. In the winter, they liked to play in the snow at Fields Spring and Cloverland. Kim’s boys were her pride and joy and she loved to watch them play sports. Kim was fortunate to have summers off, which allowed her to spend quality time with her family. She and John were later divorced, in 2003.
Later in life, Kim found a love for carpentry and found out she was quite good at painting and finishing Sheetrock. She worked many cleanup jobs with her dad, Tim, and couldn’t bear to let anything that she saw value in go to the dump, so it ended up at her house. She was very crafty and collected anything that she could make something out of. She then helped care for her grandpa prior to him passing in 2017. She stayed with him on his 5-acre property in the Clarkston Heights, where she could help him with the cows, chickens and the garden. They loved to sit on the back deck and watch the deer come up every evening.
Kim is survived by her parents, Tim and Diane Schmidt, of Clarkston; sister Kari (Israel) Murillo and their children, Preston and Lynae, of Lewiston; son Jared Weber, of Lewiston; honorary brother Rich Lear; many aunts, uncles and cousins; along with more than 50 foster siblings. She also leaves behind many friends who loved her dearly.
Kim was preceded in death by her son, Matthew Weber; brother Kelly Schmidt; grandparents Sam and Ginny Remmers; aunt Darlene Remmers-Schwendt; grandparents Lawrence and Zita Schmidt; and numerous aunts and uncles from the Schmidt family.
Funeral Mass is scheduled for 11 a.m. Dec. 20 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston, with a celebration of life slideshow and luncheon to follow.
The family would like to thank the oncology staff at Dr. Morgan’s office and all the doctors and nurses that cared for her this last year at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center and University of Washington Medical Center, as well as Seattle Cancer Care Alliance. And many thanks to everyone who didn’t let Kim fight this fight alone.