Kimberly “Kim” Ann Thompson passed on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, after an 18-month battle with pancreatic cancer that she fought with strength and grace. Kim was surrounded and comforted by her family and close friends in her final days.

Kim was born at Fort Belvoir, Va., on April 28, 1961, to Alpha Jane Devor and James “Jay” H. Dixon. She was the oldest of five children: Teresa, David, James “Bubba” and Janie. Kim loved and took her role as the big sister very seriously. She grew up loving music and enjoyed singing at any opportunity. Her family followed their father, Jay, through his career as an U.S. Army officer. Growing up as an Army brat, Kim never had a hard time making new friends wherever she went because of her outgoing, friendly and compassionate personality.