Kimberly “Kim” Ann Thompson passed on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, after an 18-month battle with pancreatic cancer that she fought with strength and grace. Kim was surrounded and comforted by her family and close friends in her final days.
Kim was born at Fort Belvoir, Va., on April 28, 1961, to Alpha Jane Devor and James “Jay” H. Dixon. She was the oldest of five children: Teresa, David, James “Bubba” and Janie. Kim loved and took her role as the big sister very seriously. She grew up loving music and enjoyed singing at any opportunity. Her family followed their father, Jay, through his career as an U.S. Army officer. Growing up as an Army brat, Kim never had a hard time making new friends wherever she went because of her outgoing, friendly and compassionate personality.
Kim’s father was a professor at the United States Military Academy in West Point, N.Y., and meanwhile, Kim attended Orangeburg Community College and Iona College. During this period of her life, she had the privilege of performing with the West Point USMA Band as the lead singer, this was quite the accomplishment for a civilian to be part of such a prestigious musical group. She was also the first female ever to be included in the band. At one of her many performances, she met her first love, Steven Salazar. They married quickly and started their young family right away. Kim decided to put her rock star career and education on pause to focus on her greatest accomplishment: motherhood.
Her son, Austin James Salazar, was born June 16, 1983, followed by the birth of her daughter, Ashley Ryan Nelson, a year later on June 25, 1984. With two young children, Kim had her hands full. One of her favorite things to do for them was to make all holidays as special as possible. Over-the-top decorations, homemade crafts and baked goods were just some of the special memories that she passed down. She also made it her mission to get every new Disney movie that came out on VHS to enjoy with her kids, and they sang all of the songs together. She also became the world’s best packer and mover, between her childhood and first marriage she moved more than 30 times to different towns, cities, states and countries. She always did the best she could to make it as smooth as possible for her family. Kim had an amazing knack at turning a house into a home. Kim and Steve would eventually separate but both would maintain a strong love for their children.
While living in Colorado Springs, Colo., she met an amazing individual by the name Martin “Mart” Thompson, who was mesmerized by her vocal talents while she was singing at a local venue. Mart was stationed at Fort Carson for the final years of his career in the U.S. Army Special Forces. Mart and Kim loved singing karaoke and traveling together. They were married April 27, 2003, at the top of Pikes Peak and celebrated with a honeymoon in Cabo San Lucas. Kim had spent the first 40 years of her life moving all over the world and she was finally ready to put down some roots. So, 20 years ago she was excited to make one final move with her new husband, along with his daughters, Jessica and Hannah, to Mart’s hometown of Nezperce. She fully immersed herself in the small-town community and was happy to have found her forever home. She joined the American Legion Auxiliary, North Nezperce Club, St. John’s Lutheran church choir, taught as a substitute at Nezperce schools, and enjoyed volunteering for various fundraisers and community events. She encouraged her own children, Austin and Ashley, to move to Nezperce as well because of how much she loved Idaho. Her children loved it and began their own families here as well.
As her children became adults and started families of their own, Kim decided to refocus on her education. Kim’s family proudly celebrated her 50th birthday the same spring that she received her associate degree in behavioral science and a Bachelor of Science in psychology and addiction studies, from which she graduated Summa Cum Laude. Armed with her education, she was on a new mission to help people and was able to make a difference in many lives as case manager at the North Idaho Department of Corrections for 10 years before deciding to retire. After retirement, she worked and volunteered part-time again at Nezperce schools because of her love for children.
Some of Kim’s hobbies included singing and performing (obviously), enjoying live concerts, Broadway musicals, traveling to new places (her favorite being Alaska), extensively researching her ancestry, decorating and crafting. Her favorite above all was spoiling her grandchildren as much as she possibly could without getting into too much trouble from their parents. If she had one memory for everyone to have of her, it is that she loved her family, friends and God more than anything. She was prepared to be with God in heaven knowing that she would find peace and comfort in paradise.
She is preceded in death by her beloved grandparents William Austin Devor and Ada Ruth (Wallace) Devor, and James Howard Dixon and Margory Bond-Dixon; father James “Jay” Dixon; stepfather Willard Hyde; and father-in-law Marty Thompson.
She is survived by husband, Mart Thompson; mother, Alpha Jane Hyde; mother-in-law, Barbara Thompson; sisters Janie Dixon and Terri Seal; brothers David Dixon and James Dixon; children Austin Salazar (Sarah), Ashley Nelson (Tyler), Jessica Thompson and Hannah Vail (Justin); and grandchildren Paige Nelson (22), Austin Nelson (19), Forest Nelson (14), Liam Salazar (12), Greyson Salazar (10), Callan Salazar (7), Abigail Kitchen (14), Connor Kitchen (13), Alex Glasson (14), James Glasson (12), Evelyn Glasson (10), Gabe Glasson (8), Jayden Vail (2).
In lieu of flowers, Kim and her family ask that donations be made to Jackson’s Pay It Forward Foundation or The Anna Schindler Foundation. These foundations help support families with children with cancer diagnosis, treatment needs and severe illness.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Nezperce Legion Hall. Burial will take place at the Nezperce Community Cemetery at a later date. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.