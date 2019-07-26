Kimberly Ann Sanford, of Lewiston, passed away peacefully in her home with her family by her side Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 41 years old, as a result of a hard-fought battle against cancer.
Kim was born Nov. 20, 1977, in Lewiston, and was raised by Monte Sanford and Debbie Hightower in Kamiah. Kim’s sister, Melissa Sanford, was born April 12, 1981. The two became inseparable and did everything with, and for, each other. Even from a young age, Kim could light up a room with her joyful disposition and contagious smile.
Growing up, Kim enjoyed numerous outdoors activities, such as camping, boating and traveling with her family. She took many trips to Three Rivers that continued into adulthood. Kim was always a quick learner. Therefore, it came as no surprise when, after just a few rides on her own as a little girl, she could already drive a four-wheeler better than her father, Monte.
In high school, Kim was loved by everyone who was lucky enough to get to know her. Her beauty both inside and out was realized when Kim was voted homecoming queen as a freshman. Kim’s father, Monte Sanford, recalls a story from her high school years: “We had just gone to Nezperce to get Kim’s driver’s license, and we were coming down Seven Mile. There was a pile of rocks in the middle of the road, and I kept thinking she was going to drive around them. But she went right over them and then just looked at me with a nervous smile on her face and all I could think to do was laugh a little.”
In 1996, Kim graduated from Kamiah High School and remained close with her childhood friends throughout adulthood. She later began attending Valley Business College. During her years at Valley Business College, Kim Sanford and Korey Grimm welcomed their first-born son, Kyler Don Grimm, Sept. 2, 1998.
Soon after, Kim began working as a secretary for the Law Office of Loren J. Eddy. During her time working there, she was able to leave a lasting impression on many of her co-workers. She later continued her career as a secretary at the Juvenile Detention Center. During her years there, she met Beau Driskill, who she married in 2002. Together, they had Kim’s second son, Jayce Joseph Driskill, April 29, 2007. They were later divorced. Kim then began working as a secretary at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, where she met some of her closest friends.
One of Kim’s favorite pastimes was traveling with the people she loved. After Kyler’s high school graduation in 2017, they took a trip to Cabo, where she had the time of her life sipping margaritas on the beach and spending priceless time with her first-born son. For her 40th birthday, Kim took a trip with her best friend, Carrie, to Paris, where they ate delicious food, buried themselves under a mountain of blankets in order to keep warm and met an old Italian lady who taught them the art of conversation.
Jayce recalls a memory of him and his mom during their trip to the Oregon Coast in 2018: “We walked from the place we were staying at, down to a huge group of elk. We stood quietly and watched them for a little while. Then we walked down to the beach. We started running in, but as soon as the water touched our toes, we both started squealing and laughing as we ran back up the shore away from the freezing water.”
Kim had more love and care for others in the tip of her pinky finger than most people do in their entire body. She was full of positivity and light that radiated from her entire being. Her beautiful red hair was only the beginning of her colorful, lighthearted personality. She always knew what you needed and exactly when you needed it. She knew when to make you smile, when to make you cry, when to hold you tight, when to laugh with you and when to laugh at you. She felt like home.
A tribute to Kim would not be complete without words from her first-born son, Kyler: “My mom was and always will be my best friend. She was the most selfless, kind, gentle, loving and supportive person I have ever known. She treated every person she ever met like family and always put others before herself. She enjoyed life to the fullest and always wore a smile on her face. There is no one in the world comparable to her. She had the stars in her eyes and the world in her hands.
“We love you, Mom. Thank you for being the greatest mom anyone could ask for. You did everything for me and Jayce and there is no one in the world that could have done it better. I wouldn’t trade my time with you for anything in the world.”
Kim was preceded in death by her grandparents, Bob and Artylee Sandford and Fay Barbee; her uncle, Rick Hayes; her close family friend, Tammy Ragains; and Korey Grimm’s father, Kirk Grimm.
Memories of Kim are kept alive by her grandfather, Vollie (Dude) Hunter; her mother, Debbie (Pat) Hightower, of Kamiah; her father, Monte Sanford, of Kamiah; her sister, Melissa Sanford, of Lewiston; her niece, Breona; her nephews, Easton, Damian and Dominique; and her sons, Kyler Grimm and Jayce Driskill.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the numerous friends and family who have supported both them and Kim in difficult times over the years.
A funeral service will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday at St. Stanislaus Church, 633 Fifth Ave., Lewiston. Following the service, a dinner will be held at the Elks Lodge, 3444 Country Club Drive, Lewiston.
The family asks that any monetary donations be made to Kyler Grimm and Jayce Driskill.