Kevin Wade Hesler, 50, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at 10:46 a.m. surrounded by his family at St. Joseph Hospital.
Kevin lived in Lewiston, where he was born and raised with his two sisters, Stacey and Becky. When Kevin was in junior high, his family moved across the street from his soon-to-be high school sweetheart. Kevin and his wife Vicki started dating in 1990 and married on March 13, 1994. They later welcomed their first daughter Roshell in August 1994, then their second daughter Mandy in January 1997.
Kevin was a friend to all and was always there when you needed him. He was the kind of person who would give you the shirt off his back without a second thought, he always had something to say and there was always a story to be told. He was many things in life, the best being a friend, son, grandson, brother, husband, father and finally: Papa.
Kevin had a large community of friends. He was highly involved in the horse community — especially with the local saddle clubs. Kevin was largely involved in horse 4-H and was even a leader for many years while his girls were involved.
Kevin was preceded in death by his grandparents, Rosemary and Sam Rosetti; uncle, Richard Rosetti; and grandparents, Edna and Lloyd Hesler.
Kevin left behind a large family. His wife, Vicki, of Lewiston; daughters, Roshell and Mandy, of Lewiston; and grandson, Kaden Thompson, who hung the moon in his papa’s eyes. He is also survived by his sisters, Stacey (Dale) Dyer, of Clarkston and Becky Hesler, of Moscow; parents, Susan Hesler, of Lewiston, and Darrel Hesler (Jean Bennett), of Lenore; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends whom he loved. Kevin will be missed by many people.
There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, 1 p.m. Feb. 5, 2022, Asotin Rodeo Grounds Bennett Building, 412 Fairgrounds Road, Asotin.