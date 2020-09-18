Kevin Lee Rees, 57, of Orofino, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.
He was born March 6, 1963, to Gary and Marceen Jennings Rees in La Grande, Ore.
He graduated from Wallowa High School in 1981 and went on to study law enforcement and served as a law and security officer for 20 years.
Kevin was known for his big heart and love for his family and friends. His passion for the outdoors led him to his love of fishing, hunting and the Boston Red Sox.
He is survived by his parents, Gary and Marceen Rees, of Orofino; sister Kimi (Mike) Houston, of McCall; brother Kirk (Ralaine) Rees, of St. Maries; four nieces and nephews; and four great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents and two uncles.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date.