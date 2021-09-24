Kevin Kurtis Kasper

On Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, Kevin passed away peacefully in his home from a pulmonary embolism following a knee surgery.
If you could say of any individual, “he was a man without enemies,” Kevin was that man. He had sharp mind and wit. He dearly loved to joke. He was born to Jerry and Raylene “Baune” Kasper on July 22, 1964, in Moscow. He was the third oldest of eight. On New Year’s Eve 1989, he found the love of his life, Lori Ausman, who introduced Kevin to her son, Kyle, and that was the start of their family. Lori and Kevin added Austin and Trenton to completed their family. Kevin later gave Kyle his last name. He loved to spend time with his sons, up in the mountains, riding horses and traveling to wrestling tournaments.
During these years, their sons’ friends dubbed him “Pa.” He also shared his love of camping, hunting and fishing with all of his family and friends. A freedom and lifestyle Kevin loved was working on the family ranch — pushing, branding and butchering cattle. This allowed Kevin to view God’s county on the back of a horse.
Kevin proudly worked as a master electrician for Flerchinger Electric for 26 years. In 2017, Kevin earned his favorite title, “Papa,” when the first of his grandkids, Kallahan, was born. She was followed two years later by a second granddaughter, Kensington. They never parted ways without the exchange of “I love you,” “I love you more,” “I love you most.” The best part of 2020 was the addition of his grandkids Jadeyn and Jace. Kevin would travel all over the Pacific Northwest for Jadeyn’s horse shows, making sure Jadeyn had a “dressing room” and Jace had a “quiet spot to nap.” “Papa” would always give Jadeyn a pep talk every time before she entered the ring, saying “Watch your ice cream cones” and to just “Go out there, and have fun.” He never missed a beat and fully embraced both of them into the family.
Kevin is survived by his wife, Lori, son Kyle (K’Lee, Kallahan, Kensington), son Austin (Erica, Jadeyn, Jace), son Trenton, and acquired his German son, Philipp (Beke), in 2001. He is also survived by his mother, Raylene, and his second dad, Ray, along with siblings Mike (Tracey), Jeff (Jeanette), Elizabeth (Jim Garrett), Katye (Carl Harris) Kasper, Ted, Ralyn and Quin Wenhoff; his brothers-in-law Mark (Glenda) Ausman and Nick (Amy) Ausman; sister-in-law Deb Ausman; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry; father- and mother-in-law Gary and Yvonne Ausman; sister-in-law Andrea Wemhoff; brother-in-law Rick Ausman; and sister-in-law Audrey Ausman.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a local diabetic foundation.
A rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, with a service at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Genesee.
A gravesite service will follow at the Genesee Cemetery. There will be a celebration of life at 2 p.m. at St. Stanislaus Church Fellowship Hall, 633 Fifth Ave., Lewiston.
P.S. To all of his Facebook followers: He was unvaccinated and did not die of the China Virus (COVID-19).