Kevin Ketchie

Kevin Michael Ketchie, 58, of Moscow, passed away peacefully in his sleep Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Kevin was born Dec. 20, 1963, in San Fernando, Calif., to Carl and Grace (Del Giudice) Ketchie.
The family moved to Pullman when Kevin was 5 years old. He grew up attending Pullman schools. During his high school years, Kevin was active in Future Farmers of America, drama and choir. He found time during the summers to work at Washington State University as a custodian and window washer. Following graduation, Kevin attended the seminary program at Gonzaga University for a time. Summers away from Gonzaga were spent as the camp cook at Quien Sabe. While in Spokane, Kevin worked for the AIDS Network, where he coordinated patient care and support. He later was instrumental in bringing the AIDS Names Project to the Pacific Northwest for display.
Upon returning to Pullman, Kevin went to work in the president’s office at WSU. He later moved over to the University of Idaho. During his nearly 18 years at the University of Idaho, Kevin served several presidents and first ladies and most recently worked as building operations manager for administrative and business operations. Kevin was one of the founding organizers of Pullman’s first “Relay for Life” event and was very involved in the Pullman Civic Theatre. He served on the theater’s board of directors as president. In his younger years, Kevin enjoyed family, friends, camping, fishing and time spent at Disneyland. As an adult, Kevin enjoyed gambling on slot machines (he was quite lucky), as well as going to movies and taking trips back to Disneyland. Always a kid at heart, Kevin’s laugh was distinctive and contagious.
Kevin is survived by his sister Kelli Mehlman, of Pullman; his niece Michelle Mehlman, of Bozeman, Mont.; his nephew Joel Anderson, of Pullman; and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. Please join Kevin’s family in remembering the joy he brought to our lives. The visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Corbeill Funeral Home, 905 S. Grand Ave, Pullman. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, at the Pullman Cemetery followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m. at Round Top Pavilion in Pullman. Memorial donations are suggested to the Pullman Civic Theatre, 1200 NW Nye St., Pullman, WA 99163; the Moscow Fire Department EMTs, 229 Pintail Lane, Moscow, ID 83843; or the Spokane Heart Institute at Sacred Heart Medical Center, 62 W. Seventh Ave., Spokane, WA 99204. Online condolences may be sent to corbeillfuneralhomes.com.