Kevin John Fibelstad passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at home.
Kevin was born July 25, 1971, in Clarkston, to Vince and Eileen Fibelstad. He grew up in Lewiston, attending McSorley Elementary and Jenifer Junior High. He moved to Boise in 1986, where he attended Capital High School, graduating in 1989. He briefly attended Boise State University before moving back to Lewiston. Throughout his life, he held many retail and customer service positions in both Boise and Lewiston. He was known for his smile, and his kindness and helpfulness to his customers and co-workers.
Kevin is survived by his father, Vince; sisters Kari Hunt (Chris) and Karla Boyce; nephews Tom Whalen, Jeremy, Josh and Jamison Hunt; and niece Tamara Whalen. He was preceded in death by his mother, Eileen; grandparents John and Margaret Berry, and Oscar and Evelyn Skrien; and cousin Jody Fibelstad.
No immediate services will be held at this time. A celebration of life will take place in the spring. Memorial contributions in Kevin’s name may be directed to Snake River Community Clinic, 215 10th St., Lewiston, ID 83501.