Kevin Henry Seitz passed away peacefully Sunday, May 1, 2022, at his home in Culbertson, Mont. He was born in Billings, Mont., on Oct. 14, 1958, to Henry Herman and Arlys Jean Seitz.
Kevin grew up in Broadview, Mont., helping with the family farm, which is where his love for farming and agriculture started. He attended Northern Montana College in Havre, Mont., where he received a farm and ranch management degree as well as a business administration degree. It is also where he met the love of his life, Rhonda Anderson (Seitz). Kevin and Rhonda started their family in Billings. After moving around for a few years, they settled in Nezperce, where all four children grew up and graduated from Nezperce High School. Kevin’s job as a soil conservationist for the Natural Resources Conservation Services then took him to Williston, N.D., which allowed him to pursue his passion at a higher level. He and his wife resided in Culbertson, where he lived full-time until he passed on.
He was a road warrior. He spent many years driving (or following) his four children around to various sporting activities. There were countless hours spent in the gym coaching and practicing with his children. He never missed one of their games if he could help it. He coached many of his children’s basketball teams, making an impact not only on his own children with his love of the sport, but also made a difference to so many of his children’s friends. He continued to be a mentor to the youth of his community. He led by example and was a role model to his children. He taught them how to work hard, treat people with respect and most importantly, that family is the most important thing in life. There isn’t anything he wouldn’t do for his family.
Kevin enjoyed many things, including being a member of the Nezperce Lions Club, hunting, fishing, gardening, basketball and refereeing, but spending time with his family was what Kevin enjoyed most. Watching his children and grandchildren grow and excel brought Kevin great joy.
He had the gift of gab. “Stranger” was not in his vocabulary — he could strike up a conversation with anyone. Unless you were trying to snap a photo of him, he always had a smile on his face.
Kevin is survived by his wife of 37 years, Rhonda, of Culbertson and Nezperce; son Nathan (Hannah) Seitz, of Grangeville; three daughters, Melissa (Shad) Strerath, of Lewiston, Michelle (Kevin) Cannon, of Moscow, and Kelsie Seitz, of Lewiston; grandsons Duke Strerath, and Baby Cannon, due July 2022; granddaughters Tenley and Adlee Strerath; brothers Jim (Lavonne) Seitz, of Acton, Mont., and Dave (Jennifer) Seitz, of Billings; sister Trish Kellogg, of Camas, Wash.; and several in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Kevin is preceded in death by his mom and dad, Henry and Arlys Seitz; twin brother, Keith Seitz; mother- and father-in-law, Alice and Ron Anderson; and brothers-in-law, Allan Haines and Chuck Kellogg.
A memorial service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, May 19 at the Nezperce American Legion Hall, 420 Maple St., Nezperce.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking donations be made to the Nezperce Lions Club or to a charity of your choice.