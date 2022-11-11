Kevin Earl McCarley, 58, passed away Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.
Kevin was born April 28, 1964, in Boise to George Earl and E. Joan McCarley. He was the third son in a family of five children. He was preceded in death by his parents, and one nephew, Noah Steven Earl McCarley. He is survived by his daughter, Casey (Jimmy) Carlson, and one grandson, Arlo Carlson; five siblings, E. Lee McCarley, Steven Malberg, Julie McCarley, Kat McCarley; and many nieces and nephews.
Kevin was raised by a loving family in southern Idaho on their farm. There he learned the value of hard work, dedication and a humble life. Learning to hunt and fish from his father and older brothers. He developed a love of the outdoors, which he never tired of. Kevin also learned to work with his hands fixing things and cars from his father at an early age. After high school, Kevin enlisted in the National Guard where he served as a heavy equipment operator. In his time with the Guard, he was recognized for going above and beyond his duties and received an award. Throughout his life, Kevin maintained his love for working on cars and started his own muffler-shop in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
Kevin had his struggles but loved being around family, laughing, cooking good food and sharing memories. Kevin’s proudest moments were spent with his loving daughter, Casey.
Kevin will be forever remembered and loved; His family is grateful to know that he is finally at peace.
His services will be private with immediate family members.