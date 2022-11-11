Kevin Earl McCarley, 58, passed away Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.

Kevin was born April 28, 1964, in Boise to George Earl and E. Joan McCarley. He was the third son in a family of five children. He was preceded in death by his parents, and one nephew, Noah Steven Earl McCarley. He is survived by his daughter, Casey (Jimmy) Carlson, and one grandson, Arlo Carlson; five siblings, E. Lee McCarley, Steven Malberg, Julie McCarley, Kat McCarley; and many nieces and nephews.