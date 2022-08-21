Kevin Earl Cushman, 67, went to rest Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, after a long battle with dementia. He was born April 21, 1955, to Bruce and Phyllis Cushman of Wapato, Wash.
Kevin attended Carroll High School and graduated from Eisenhower High School in Yakima, in 1973. He attended Central Washington University and spent his college summers building pools. He graduated from CWU with a bachelor’s degree in history and moved to Kennewick, where he lived next door to Kimberly O’Brien, whom he later married. They resided in Kennewick for five years before moving to Lewiston, where he worked at Intermountain Pool and Spa for the rest of his career.
Kevin was a hard worker and a proud man. He was an avid fisherman and he enjoyed downhill skiing, floating the St. Joe River and camping with his family. He loved baking cookies, (especially for the women’s basketball team at LCSC) and creating cheesecakes during the holidays. He was passionate about his home-brewed beer. As a member of the LC Valley homebrewing group, he grew his own hops, and brewed many types of beer, winning numerous blue ribbons for his creations. The “lawnmower” was one of his favorite beers to make. He was a classic rock guy but loved singing in church, especially on Easter and Christmas.
Kevin was a great husband, he loved Kim, but we don’t think he really liked helping fix up the house, but he did it anyway. He was a proud dad who enjoyed watching his daughter Brooke play basketball and Kaitlin perform in theater. Taking his grandson Parker to Home Depot was a highlight of his weekends. He rarely complained and was always up for a good time — he would say, “I’m a mushroom, a real ‘Fungi.’ ” Even though he was quiet, you knew he cared deeply for his family.
Kevin is survived by his wife Kim Cushman; daughters Brooke (Mike) Henze and Kaitlin Cushman; grandson Parker Cushman Bogar; and siblings Mike (Chyrl) Cushman, Peggi (Dave) Hinz, Bruce (Maria) Cushman and Bonnie (Ted) Tanasse. He was preceded in death by his father Bruce and mother Phyllis. Thank you to Suzanne and Bo Daley for caring for Kevin the last years of his life. Thank you to SJRMC Hospice for the comfort and compassion shown Kevin.
A memorial will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lewiston, followed by a Celebration of Life at Riverport Brewery in Clarkston.