Kevin Earl Cushman

Kevin Earl Cushman, 67, went to rest Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, after a long battle with dementia. He was born April 21, 1955, to Bruce and Phyllis Cushman of Wapato, Wash.

Kevin attended Carroll High School and graduated from Eisenhower High School in Yakima, in 1973. He attended Central Washington University and spent his college summers building pools. He graduated from CWU with a bachelor’s degree in history and moved to Kennewick, where he lived next door to Kimberly O’Brien, whom he later married. They resided in Kennewick for five years before moving to Lewiston, where he worked at Intermountain Pool and Spa for the rest of his career.