Kevin C. Sullivan

Kevin Charles Sullivan was born May 26, 1961, and passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane from complications following open-heart surgery.
Kevin was born in Coeur d’Alene to Robert Wayne and Carol Ann FitzSimmons Sullivan. The family moved to Lodi, Calif., when Kevin was 5 years old, when his father went to work for General Mills.
Kevin graduated from Lodi High School in Lodi in 1979.
Kevin moved back to northern Idaho and worked for various businesses. He became a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and went on a mission to Toronto when he was 28. Upon his return, he met and married Nola Hamilton in the Bellevue, Wash., Temple. The marriage welcomed two children, Sean Robert Sullivan and Kathryn Scarlett McMullin; however, this marriage ended in divorce.
In 2000, Kevin moved to Moscow and went to work for Pullman Memorial Hospital on the Washington State University campus, where he met the love of his life, Denise Fiedler. Kevin and Denise were married Aug. 25, 2001, and they moved to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley in July 2006.
Kevin was preceded in death by his parents; brother Terry; and grandparents Fred and Anna FitzSimmons and Gene and Lillian Dwyer.
He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Denise; daughters Kathryn (Ryan) McMullin, of Meridian, Idaho, and Theresa (David) Dufvenberg, of Clarkston; son Sean Sullivan, of Kellogg, Idaho; and grandchildren Zander, Carlitos and Janie. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held from 1-4 p.m. Jan. 18 at the LDS Ward Building at 1123 16th Ave., Clarkston.