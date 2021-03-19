On Wednesday, March 17, 2021, Keta Cassandra Brown-Batterson passed away at the age of 78 because of complications from dementia.
Keta Cassandra Brown-Batterson was born April 15, 1942, in Spokane to Lucille and Lawrence Batterson. She had a passion for animals, especially dogs and birds. Everybody remembers good and fun times with Aunt Keta.
Keta was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Carmen, as well as her brothers, Ronald and Steven. She is survived by her son, Race Buckles; two daughters, Loribeth Martell and Della DeRoo; as well as her grandchildren, Blake Buckles, Jade Martell, Ricky Martell, Lonae DeRoo and Christeena DeRoo, of Oregon; lastly, her sister, Louise Howard; and brothers Dick, Lee, Herby and Stanley Batterson; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A graveside service will be held sometime this summer, when it’s safe, in Newport, Wash.
When Keta was healthy, she worshipped with Jehovah’s Witnesses and had a hope for a future resurrection here on Earth. “Do not be amazed at this, for the hour is coming in which all those in the memorial tombs will hear his voice.” — John 5:28
