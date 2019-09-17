Kerry Lee “Ricochet” Rosenau

Kerry Lee Rosenau, known to his friends as “Ricochet,” passed away Friday, Sept. 8, 2019, at his Clarkston home from complications of lung cancer.
He was born Oct. 16, 1944, to Mona M. (Myers) and Gustave D. Rosenau in Genesee. The family moved to Clarkston, where he graduated from Clarkston High School in 1963.
Kerry enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1965 and served three years in Frankfurt, Germany, before being honorably discharged in 1968. He returned to Clarkston and worked as an independent logging trucker for several local area employers.
He is survived by his brothers, Kevin Eikum, of Swanton, Ohio, and Jan Eikum, of Woodstock, Ill.; as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
There are no services planned at this time, but contributions may be made to a charity of your choice in Kerry’s name.
