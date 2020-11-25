On Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, Kerry Dial Maughan, loving husband, dad, grandpa and great-grandpa, passed away at the age of 69.
He was born in Spokane on Feb. 6, 1951, to Dean and Devota Maughan, the third of seven children. He met and fell in love with Carol Arleen Grant at a church dance festival in 1967. He graduated West Valley High School in 1969 and went on to earn an associates degree in electrical engineering. High school sweethearts, Kerry and Carol were married on Sept. 25, 1970, in Spokane. They were sealed on June 9, 1972, in the Cardston Alberta Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They were blessed with four daughters and one son. Kerry and family relocated to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley in Clarkston in May 1978.
He spent his career at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center where he developed the Biomedical Engineering Department and was appointed director. Later, he transitioned to become the director of emergency management and preparedness, where he worked closely with first responders and community partners. He retired from a career that he loved and was dedicated to after 34 years. During his time in the L-C Valley, he faithfully served as a counselor to three different bishops and spent many years on the Lewiston Stake High Council as well as various other callings for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was very well known and respected throughout the community.
Kerry was an avid outdoorsman and athlete. In 1977, his men’s club softball team traveled to the National Softball Championships in Morristown, Tenn., where they placed seventh in the nation. He loved to play softball, basketball and golf. His true passion was the outdoors and taking beautiful photographs of nature. His love for the outdoors began at a young age with his dad and brothers, camping, fishing and hunting, and this continued throughout his life. He started at a young age riding dirt bikes, then four-wheelers and eventually graduated to a side-by-side. He frequently spent time exploring the mountains looking for wildlife which would sometimes take him down paths that nobody else would consider passable, scaring his various willing passengers along the way. Some of his kids’, grandkids’ and great-grandkids’ favorite memories are rides they took with him. The only thing he loved more than the outdoors was his family and spending time with them.
He is survived by his sweetheart of 53 years; his five children, Kim Vandenbark (Keven), Katina Dennis (Daniel), Kori Vigeant (Jared), Kyle Maughan (Niki) and Caressa Simpson (Doug); his nine grandchildren, Tyler (Barbara) and Trevor (Kelly) Shiell, Dalton and Wyatt Dennis, Taylor, Bailey, and Sawyer Vigeant, and Payton and Joey Simpson; his two great-grandchildren, Riley and Charlie Shiell; his dad, Dean Maughan; his three brothers, Mike, Vern and Matt; his three sisters, Kathy, Kris and Deena; and multiple nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Devota Maughan.
In-person services will be held at Zeyer Funeral Chapel in Nampa. Because of COVID-19, services will be broadcast through Zoom. The service will begin at 1 p.m. (2 p.m. MST) Saturday using the link us02web.zoom.us/j/86940434459. The Meeting ID number is 869 4043 4459.
If you would like to share thoughts, stories or memories of Kerry, you can do so on the virtual guestbook at www.ZeyerFuneralChapel.com or by calling the funeral home at (208) 467-7300.