It is with profound sadness that the family shares the news that Kerry Anthony Kaufman, 49, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, because of injuries sustained in a fall.
He was born June 11, 1970, in Lewiston, to Gaylord and Sharon (Nichols) Kaufman. He attended Clarkston schools the majority of his life, graduating from Clarkston High School in 1989. He also attended St. Boniface Catholic School in Colton from 1983 to 1985. He married Amy Roetcisoender in 1995 and divorced in 1997. In 1999, he married Summer Mize. The marriage ended in 2008, but gave Kerry the treasured gifts of three wonderful kids, Tanner, Katie and Maddie.
Kerry was a proud and doting father who always made time to attend their school and sporting events. He loved being spontaneous and always looked for ways to create fun and adventurous memories with them. He was a strong family man who never missed a celebration or get-together. He was also an excellent cook and would have family and friends eagerly waiting to see what new dish he was going to bring.
Kerry was a hardworking guy and a longtime member of Washington Teamsters. In earlier years, he worked at Early Bird Supply, BMC West, Poe Asphalt, city of Clarkston, Peters & Keatts and DeAtley. Over the last 12 years, he did contracting work at Hanford and most recently worked for American Electric. He was a highly skilled equipment/lowboy operator and truck driver. He took a lot of pride in being a key person who was called upon when it came to getting the most difficult jobs done.
Kerry loved classic cars and had a knack for working on them. He always had nicknames for each one and a story to go with them. His latest pride and joy was a vintage ’63 Ford van he named “Halen.” An avid outdoorsman, he loved riding four-wheelers in the dunes of Washington and Oregon, boating upriver, camping, snow skiing with Maddie, snow wheelin’ in the mountains in his custom Jeep “Ridonkulous” and vacationing on the Oregon Coast. Kerry’s honesty, sense of humor, zest for life and his unconditional love and support will be greatly missed by family and friends.
He is survived by his parents, Sharon Kaufman, of Clarkston, and Gaylord Kaufman, of Lewiston; children Tanner, Katie and Maddie; siblings Kim Glass (Bob Berlinghoff), Kraig Kaufman (Paula), Kelly Kaufman (Tegwen); nieces and nephews Josh Glass, Kolby and Kelli Jo Kaufman, Peyton and Drew Kaufman; and great-nieces and great-nephew Kylin, Raeli and Leo Glass. He is also survived by a long list of wonderful, close friends whom he considered family.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Floyd “Bud” (Carolyn) Nichols and Tony (Katherine) Kaufman; and close friend and father figure Gary Henderson.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.