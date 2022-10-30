Kent E. Patterson went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022.
Kent was born May 5, 1935. He graduated from Lewiston High School and considered high school as one of the best periods in his life. He maintained friendships with many of these high school classmates throughout his lifetime. He often commented that growing up in Idaho, in the ’40s and ’50s, established his basis for a strong work ethic and values.
Upon graduating from high School, he went into the U.S. Army and later entered college, graduating with degrees in education and psychology.
In 1962, Kent joined the Oxnard School District, serving as an educational psychologist for 11 years, followed by administrative positions. He retired as an associate superintendent in 1997 after 39 years in public education. After his retirement, he was often called back to provide consulting services in the Oxnard School District.
Kent’s accomplishments were many. He held memberships in offices in social organizations as the Ventura County Mental Health Association, Oxnard Youth Athletic Association, Ventura County YMCA, Ventura County Psychologist Association, ACSA and the Ventura County Red Cross. He received numerous organizational and school awards for his services to children, staff and community.
Kent passionately loved God, family and country. He was known by all as a person who lived with integrity, sensitivity and a true caring for others.
Kent took a great pride in his family. He was a loving husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather.
He married his high school sweetheart on Aug. 27, 1955, a wonderful testimony of 64 years of marriage. Dad and Mom were truly in love. That could be seen in their eyes, which never waned over the years. Our Dad will be dearly missed by so many and mostly by his family: daughter La Chel and husband Tim Campbell; son Shaun and wife Barbara Patterson; daughter Danette Centineo; and grandchildren Daniel Voss the III, Sara Sandefer and husband Rob, Breana Wheeler and husband Jeremy, Jared and Jordan Centineo, Jack and Emma Patterson and great-grandchildren Andrew Voss, Sienna and Ethan Sandefer and Rhett and Liv Wheeler and great-great-grandchild Nevaeh Voss.
A private gathering will be held by immediate family to share loving memories.