Kent E. Patterson

Kent E. Patterson went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022.

Kent was born May 5, 1935. He graduated from Lewiston High School and considered high school as one of the best periods in his life. He maintained friendships with many of these high school classmates throughout his lifetime. He often commented that growing up in Idaho, in the ’40s and ’50s, established his basis for a strong work ethic and values.