Kent Clark Ward was born March 27, 1949, in Big Sandy, Mont., to Ben and Margret Cole Ward. He passed away Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Spokane.
The family moved to Clarkston when Kent was 8 years old, and his sister, Jody, was born and joined the family.
Kent attended Clarkston schools and graduated in 1967. He then attended Spokane Community College. His next adventure was a move to Hawaii to be close to his grandfather.
After a couple of years, Kent returned to Clarkston. Many might remember his time working at the Great Western Catalog Store. Kent later worked alongside his dad at the Time Shop in Lewiston and further managed it after his dad’s passing.
Kent’s favorite pastime was whitewater rafting, which he took part in for 40 years. He rafted all the local rivers and the Colorado. He made hundreds of friends rafting and he is missed by those who were lucky enough to raft and spend time on the beaches with his unique personality.
At the end of each trip, many first-timers would ask if they get to go next year. His reply would be, “What makes you think you are invited back?” And they would look at him with a sense of doubt. Most times he was kidding.
Another of his favorite pastimes was to call his friends and drive to Blues to view elk. Kent had many deer and elk adventures and loved telling them at Elk Camp in the Blues.
Kent was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his sister, Jody, and nephew Ben.
Kent touched many lives and will be missed.
As per his request, no services are planned. His remains are being cremated and will be scattered at his favorite elk viewing location where his parents’ ashes were sprinkled.
We hope to have a celebration of life at a later date.