Kenni Jon Pottala, 57, of Littleton, Colo., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.
Kenni was born June 2, 1963, in Lewiston, to Toivo and Ruth Pottala. He grew up in Grangeville and graduated from Grangeville High School in 1982. As a young boy, he enjoyed endless adventures and playing sports with his many school and neighborhood friends. In his teenage years, he loved spending time in the woods with his dad, Toivo, and brother Nik logging, camping, fishing, hunting, riding his motorbike and exploring nature. He also loved playing baseball and could be seen around town driving his treasured 1967 Chevy Impala with his sister, Terri, beside him.
When Kenni was 14 years old, he gave his life to Jesus. That day marked the beginning of a lifelong relationship and devotion to the Lord. He attended Grangeville Gospel Tabernacle, where he was involved in many youth activities, including singing with the Lighthouse Singers throughout the region. Kenni loved to play his guitar and sing, and touched many people’s hearts with the love of the Lord through his music. He also loved attending Miracle Heights Bible Camp every summer in McCall, Idaho, where he met many lifelong friends.
After graduating high school, Kenni went on to attend Boise Bible College and International Bible College in San Antonio. Kenni returned to Grangeville after college, where he became the youth pastor at his home church while logging for several area logging companies.
Kenni met the love of his life, Gail Robinett, of Kooskia, at church and they were married Aug. 24, 1991. They resided in Spokane, where they began raising their two sons, Jacob and Jared, whom Kenni cherished and adored. Kenni loved driving truck and drove for various employers throughout the Pacific Northwest. The family attended Mountain View Assembly of God, where Kenni was the children’s pastor and enjoyed discipling children of all ages.
In 2004, the family moved to Tulsa, Okla., where Kenni continued ministering to people around the world at the Prayer Tower at Oral Roberts University. While in Oklahoma, he enjoyed spending quality time with his siblings, mother Ruth and many friends. In 2013, they returned to Idaho before moving to Littleton, Colo., in 2017 as the Lord led.
Kenni loved life and loved people. He took great joy in entertaining and making people laugh, and maintained his silly jokes, antics and sense of humor no matter what circumstances or trials he faced. He was kind and loving to every person he met, made friends easily and never met a stranger. He enjoyed countless hours playing games and sports with his nieces, nephews, family and anyone who wanted to participate.
Spreading the gospel and love of Jesus Christ was his lifelong mission. He had a passion for learning and teaching others the Word of God. Kenni demonstrated tremendous faith and inspired many people as he courageously battled leukemia for two years. “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.” (2 Timothy 4:7-8)
He was preceded in death by his parents, Toivo and Ruth Pottala; father-in-law Leo Robinett; and niece Ciara Rose Hardin.
Kenni is survived by his loving wife, Gail, of Littleton, Colo.; son Jacob, of Dallas; son Jared, of Littleton, Colo.; brother Nik Pottala (Karman), of Edmond, Okla.; sister Terri Eckel (Lee), of Tulsa, Okla.; loved ones Sandi Nelson, of Portland, Ore., and Lisa Nelson, of Aurora, Colo.; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Kenni was loved by all who knew him and will be missed greatly. We take comfort and hope in knowing that we will all be together again one day in Heaven, never to part.
We will be celebrating Kenni’s life at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at the Senior Citizen Center, 108 Grangeville Truck Route, Grangeville, Idaho 83530. Private interment will be at Mount Idaho Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grangeville Gospel Tabernacle or to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.