Kenneth Walter “Kenny” Twitchell

Kenneth Walter Twitchell passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at home with his family by his side.
Kenny was born July 4, 1959, in Grangeville, to Mary Ellen (Wilson) and James Orrin Twitchell.
Kenny moved with his family following his father’s work throughout southern Idaho and the Southwest, attending grade schools in White Bird, Montpelier and Idaho City. Then they moved to New Mexico and Colorado before moving to Coffman Cove, Alaska, where he finished junior high. They returned to Kooskia, where he graduated from Clearwater Valley High School in 1977.
Kenny returned to Coffman Cove in 1979, where he worked for R.H. Valentine Logging Company until 1986, then worked for South Coast Inc. in road construction until 1993 before returning home to Idaho to raise his family.
Ken was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying the many attributes of southeast Alaska, including hunting, fishing, hiking and beach combing. In 1989, he was awarded the Boone and Crockett Alaska Big Game Award for his Sitka black-tailed deer.
After returning home to Idaho in 1993, Kenny worked in various heavy equipment and service positions before starting with Washington State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine in 2003, and then later joining WSU facilities as a lead operator of the compost facility, where he worked until his retirement in 2021.
Ken and his wife, Lauri, made their family home in Troy in 2005 raising their family, enjoying their horses and raising 4-H animals for a time.
Ken loved and took pride in his family, speaking of them fondly and often to everyone. He loved holidays together, was the master at Monopoly, enjoyed watching and participating in sports and being outdoors. A committed Boise State football fan, he was never without blue and orange apparel or current athletic updates.
Ken truly enjoyed time on Lake Coeur d’Alene, and spent many happy summers with the family being on the lake, boating, and evenings around a campfire.
Kenny will be missed for his true heart and love of family and friends, the family pets, his many stories, his optimism, patience and kindness.
Kenny is preceded in death by his parents and older brother, James Twitchell.
Kenny leaves behind his wife, Lauri; daughter, Shanel (BJ) Siler, of Clarkston; son, Kyle Twitchell, of Lewiston; stepsons, Ryan (Kaylee) Druffel, of Anchorage, Ty (Emily) Druffel, of Lake Stevens, Wash., and Zac Druffel, of Colton, Wash.; sister, Teri (Steve) McCoy, of Kooskia; brother, Todd (Christine) Twitchell, of Fresno, Calif.; and six grandchildren with one on the way.
In lieu of cards and flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society for Small Cell Cancer Research, the Humane Society of the Palouse and St. Mary’s Church of Moscow.
The rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. Friday, July 8, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow, with funeral Mass starting at 10:30 a.m. A reception will follow Mass at St. Mary’s Family Center. Graveside services will take place at St. Gall Catholic Cemetery in Colton at 2 p.m.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow. Condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.