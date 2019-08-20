Ken was born Jan. 20, 1943, to Walt and Alma Dickinson, in Orofino. When he was 4, his family moved to Pierce where he attended school, played sports and graduated in 1961. His youth was spent in the outdoors hiking or being flown into mountain lakes, hunting and fishing. He then started college at the University of Idaho.
He and Genevieve McMillen were married Sept. 15, 1962, and had their first child, Bryon, on Nov. 15, 1963. Ken’s accident occurred July 25, 1964. After some recovery he returned to the U of I and graduated.
The family moved to Boise, where Ken started his career with the employment department. A second child, Scott, was born Feb. 8, 1971. We were blessed with many years of hunting, camping, fishing and miscellaneous adventures, many of which occurred on or around his Elk City home.
God blessed Ken with an amazing life. On Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, he passed away at his favorite place to be.
Ken is survived by his wife, Jenny; sons Byron (René) and Scott (Rowena); six grandchildren; four grandchildren; and sisters Lois and Elaine.
A service will be held at 10 a.m. Sept. 7, at Orchards United Methodist Church, 1213 Burrell Ave., Lewiston.