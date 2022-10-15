Kenneth T. Kolar, 90, of Moscow, died peacefully, surrounded by his children, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Pullman Regional Hospital.

Ken was born Nov. 18, 1931, in Ladysmith, Wis., to Joseph Frank Kolar and Cecelia Lilian Skoviak Kolar. The oldest of eight children, two of his brothers, Phillip Kolar and Joseph Kolar, having predeceased him, Ken is survived by his sisters, Virginia Daugherty and Theresa (John) Farber, and his brothers, John (Kathy) Kolar, David (Connie) Kolar and Richard (Darlene) Kolar, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. His family meant so much to him that Ken checked himself out of the hospital to attend the family reunion this past summer, understanding he would not see them again in this life.