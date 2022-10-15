Kenneth T. Kolar, 90, of Moscow, died peacefully, surrounded by his children, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Pullman Regional Hospital.
Ken was born Nov. 18, 1931, in Ladysmith, Wis., to Joseph Frank Kolar and Cecelia Lilian Skoviak Kolar. The oldest of eight children, two of his brothers, Phillip Kolar and Joseph Kolar, having predeceased him, Ken is survived by his sisters, Virginia Daugherty and Theresa (John) Farber, and his brothers, John (Kathy) Kolar, David (Connie) Kolar and Richard (Darlene) Kolar, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. His family meant so much to him that Ken checked himself out of the hospital to attend the family reunion this past summer, understanding he would not see them again in this life.
Ken attended schools in Michigan, Arizona and Idaho, graduating from Weippe High School in 1949.
Ken married Katherine Anne Grishaber on March 10, 1951, before he left to serve in Korea with the United States Army. When Ken returned from Korea, the couple moved to Orlando, Fla., and later to Beal Air Force Base in California. The couple then moved to Kamiah and later moved to Potlatch in 1957, where he went to work for the mill. The couple moved with Ken’s work to Grangeville, Elk City and later back to Kamiah. In 1998, they made their home in Harvard, enjoying many long-lasting friendships, which were important to them. Ken and Anne later moved to Moscow in 2020 to be near children.
Ken was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Potlatch and St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Moscow.
Anne, Ken’s beloved wife of 71 years, died Tuesday, May 17, 2022, and his broken heart is now healed as he celebrates with her in our Lord’s presence. Ken is survived by his four daughters, Fern Wilman, Lynne Anderson, Gail Gearhiser and Angie Kolar, and one son, Ken Kolar. Ken is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
The rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 18 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Potlatch, with a memorial Mass following at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Woodfell Cemetery in Harvard.
The family suggests donations be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Potlatch, St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Moscow, the Potlatch Lion’s Club or the Princeton Community Hall.
Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.