Kenneth Robert Ledgerwood

Kenneth “Coug” Ledgerwood died Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in a kayaking accident. He was in one of his favorite places, the Salmon River, surrounded by the people he loved most.
Kenneth was born March 1, 1954, in Pomeroy to George Ledgerwood and Dorothy (Prater) Ledgerwood. He attended Holy Rosary School and Pomeroy High School, graduating in 1972. After high school, he graduated from WyoTech with a degree in automotive mechanics. After returning home, Kenny went to work for Able Automotive and McKeirnan Hardware. In 1976, he went to work for a farmer, Bud Mills in Tekoa, Wash. In 1978, he moved home to Pomeroy, where he farmed with his brother Steve Ledgerwood and father George Ledgerwood. On June 9, 1979, he married Debbie Sliter and had two children, Luke and Kallie Ledgerwood. The farm transitioned to Ken and Debbie in the mid-1980s and his son joined the operation in 2002. Kenny continued to farm alongside his son until he took on a semi-retirement role in 2020.
Coug was a friend to all, a bit of a renegade, and a risk-taker. Ken and his wife, Debbie, had several different business ventures throughout his life, which included managing and building FSA office buildings, buying and operating a motel, opening a restaurant and even a short stint in stock car racing. Coug truly enjoyed being involved with and watching racing. It didn’t matter if it was a boat or a car, if it was loud and fast, he was smiling. He also enjoyed playing pool, throwing horseshoes (in his younger years), watching NASCAR, hunting, spending time with his family and ketchup.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Debbie, and their two children, Luke (Nichol) Ledgerwood and Kallie (Thomas) Warren. He is also survived by his mom, Dorothy Kausche; brother Steve (Holly) Ledgerwood; and his three sisters, Barb (Dave) Donaldson, Karen Kastl and Molly (Matt) Dixon. He was also known as the proud “Pa Coug” to four grandsons, Blake, Chase, Jake and Roy. He was preceded in death by father, George Ledgerwood.
To honor Kenny’s memory, a celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Spinners Maple Hall in Pomeroy.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pomeroy Spinners Club c/o Larry Ledgerwood, P.O. Box 745, Pomeroy, WA 99347.