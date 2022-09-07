Kenneth Robert Ledgerwood

Kenneth “Coug” Ledgerwood died Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in a kayaking accident. He was in one of his favorite places, the Salmon River, surrounded by the people he loved most.

Kenneth was born March 1, 1954, in Pomeroy to George Ledgerwood and Dorothy (Prater) Ledgerwood. He attended Holy Rosary School and Pomeroy High School, graduating in 1972. After high school, he graduated from WyoTech with a degree in automotive mechanics. After returning home, Kenny went to work for Able Automotive and McKeirnan Hardware. In 1976, he went to work for a farmer, Bud Mills in Tekoa, Wash. In 1978, he moved home to Pomeroy, where he farmed with his brother Steve Ledgerwood and father George Ledgerwood. On June 9, 1979, he married Debbie Sliter and had two children, Luke and Kallie Ledgerwood. The farm transitioned to Ken and Debbie in the mid-1980s and his son joined the operation in 2002. Kenny continued to farm alongside his son until he took on a semi-retirement role in 2020.