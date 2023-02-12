Kenneth R. Stouffer was born Nov. 5, 1944, and passed Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. He was a war baby, second child, and first son born to Kenneth E. and Angelica Stouffer.
Ken was raised in Clarkston on the property his maternal grandparents settled in the early 1900s. He attended Holy Family Catholic Grade School where his aunt Rose was in the first graduating class. He graduated from Clarkston High School in 1963. In 1968, he graduated from Lewis Clark Normal School with a Bachelors in Secondary Education. He taught briefly in Lakeview, Ore., until moving to Southern California.
In 1979, his daughter, Melissa Ann, was born. He soon built a house for her, which the family enjoyed. Ken’s parents admired the beauty of his work and bought the home, where they lived for 35 years. He returned often to help maintain the grounds.
In 1989, he met the love of his life, Bertie Riley Wright, while working together. Ken was an alcoholic counselor, Bertie a psychiatric RN. They later developed, managed and staffed three highly successful methadone clinics in Portland, Ore.
Kenny and Bertie were together for 25 years. They fully enjoyed travel in their motor home, which took them to many Dixieland Jazz festivals, on new adventures and visits to old haunts like home in the Midwest for Bertie and the Clarkston Valley.
After Ken retired, he drove many miles with Terry, Bertie’s son, who suffered from MS. They both enjoyed better health in the warm climate of the southern U.S., especially Florida.
Ken and Bertie eventually retired to Yuba City, Calif. Bertie died in 2015.
Eventually Ken motor-homed full time, following the sun visiting the Northwest in the fall. His last stop was T.O. Fuller State Park, Memphis, Tenn., where he died peacefully in his beloved motor home.
He will be missed by many relatives, friends, and strangers he met along the way.
He was preceded in death by his brother Craig, his parents, and Bertie. He is survived by his daughter Melissa Ann, grandson Samuel, siblings Patricia, Delores and Brad.
Interment will be at Skyline Memorial Gardens, Portland, Ore. A memorial gathering of cousins will be planned for the summer.
Kenny lived by the principles of Alcoholics Anonymous and was alcohol free for 40 years. He contributed to many charities, including St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.