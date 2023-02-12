Kenneth R. Stouffer was born Nov. 5, 1944, and passed Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. He was a war baby, second child, and first son born to Kenneth E. and Angelica Stouffer.

Ken was raised in Clarkston on the property his maternal grandparents settled in the early 1900s. He attended Holy Family Catholic Grade School where his aunt Rose was in the first graduating class. He graduated from Clarkston High School in 1963. In 1968, he graduated from Lewis Clark Normal School with a Bachelors in Secondary Education. He taught briefly in Lakeview, Ore., until moving to Southern California.

